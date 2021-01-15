KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Education decided to continue 100-percent remote instruction for all students through the end of the month.
Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan said that he and other central office staff have been conferring regularly with the Health Department, and have decided on the best course of action as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"When we decide to go to Plan A, we will need some time and will need to do this slowly, for parents to be able to make that choice," he said. "Looking at all those things and where we are, we're thinking that extending our remote learning to the 29th and returning back to Plan B on Feb. 1, and transitioning to K-5 Plan A on March 15, would be ideal, if things get better and everything. Pending unforeseen circumstances, I really think that emotionally and physically, we need our teachers to support our kids. It's a very tough situation. There is no right answer; we just have to do what is best, and what is safe for all."
As a reminder, Plan A continues to include important safety measures like face coverings for all students, teachers and staff, social distancing, and symptom screening, but does not require schools to reduce the number of children in the classroom. Under Plan B, students participate in a mix of in-classroom and remote learning. Plan C is 100-percent remote learning.
The school board voted unanimously to stay in Plan C through Jan. 29. DCS will return to Plan B on Feb. 1, and make plans for grades K-5 to enter Plan A on March 15. All of the decisions to move to Plan A or B are contingent upon COVID-19 numbers improving within the county.
At the start of the meeting, Scott Kennedy addressed the board during the public comment portion. Kennedy said that his son talked to him on Wednesday night about the impact COVID-19 has had on him and his classmates. "He didn't get to walk across the stage. He didn't finish his senior year," Kennedy said. "The impact of a person with faith in Jesus Christ, watching his friends who didn't do drugs, now doing drugs. I think what hurt me the most is when he told me he could almost see why. There's no socialization. Some of these guys and girls are at home, without the home that I have or other people in here have."
He went on to say that he has personally lost loved ones, and his entire immediate family had COVID. "I hope we can get our young people in school," he said. "Trauma matters, and this is traumatic. I believe one of the great ways to fight that is education. My son shared how damaging it is that he's not been in the classroom."
The Board of Education's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. at Kenansville Elementary School.