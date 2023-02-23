Five years ago, an expelled student entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and fatally shot 14 students, 3 staff members, and injured 17. It became the deadliest high school shooting in United States history.

At Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022, a former student at the school fatally shot 19 students, 2 teachers, and injured 17. It is the third deadliest school shooting in the United States, following the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

Patrick V. Fiel Sr. is a national security consultant who lives in Duplin County. He has over 40 years of experience managing security and law enforcement organizations. He can be reached at 910-789-4265 or pvfiel@gmail.com.