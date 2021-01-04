In a last-minute decision announced late on the afternoon of Dec. 31, Duplin County Schools (DCS) have transitioned to 100-percent remote learning through Jan. 18.
Superintendent Dr. Austin Obasohan released a statement at about 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. “Due to the increasing COVID-19 positivity rates on national, state and local levels, and after consultation with Duplin County Health Department, our board has directed Duplin County Schools to move to 100 percent remote instruction (i.e. Plan C) for all students effective January 6, 2021 until January 18, 2021,” the statement read.
Christy Johnson, director of educator excellence and public relations, clarified on Monday morning that Dr. Obasohan “felt it was necessary” to make the transition to remote instruction. “This decision was based on the health and safety of our school community and in consultation with the Duplin County Health Department,” Johnson said. “Dr. Obasohan plans to seek the board’s ratification of the revised school calendar at [the Jan. 5] regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting. The meeting agenda has been revised and posted on the district website. As safety remains top priority, the board and staff will continue to monitor the situation and share any school status updates as needed.”
DCS staff were directed to continue to report to work as usual, and meals will continue to be provided for students.
“The safety of our school family is top priority and we are hopeful to resume in-person learning as soon as possible,” Obasohan said. “School status updates will be posted on the district website and provided through our calling notification system.”
Parents with questions or concerns were asked to contact their child’s principal, while employees should contact their direct supervisor.
“The board extends their deepest appreciation to the Duplin County Health officials, our dedicated school nurses and other partners for past and continued efforts to help us manage this pandemic and keep all families safe,” Obasohan added.
The Board of Education was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Jan. 5, after the press deadline for this issue. Please visit the DCS website at www.duplinschools.net/ or the Duplin Times Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.