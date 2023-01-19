...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Senate Leader Phil Berger announced on Jan. 10, that he intends to appoint Sen. Brent Jackson as chairman of the Appropriations/Base Budget and Agriculture, Energy, and Environment Committees for the 2023-24 legislative biennium.
‘’I want to thank Sen. Jackson for being willing to serve as a chairman for the Appropriations/Base Budget and the Agriculture, Energy, and Environment committee. He has a proven track record of being a leader in our caucus and I look forward to seeing what their committee accomplishes this session,” said Sen. Berger.
Each committee plays an influential role in hearing legislation related to state funding and agriculture needs. Committee chairs lead the meetings and help facilitate the amendment process before bills go to the floor for a vote.
Sen. Jackson thanked Sen. Berger for appointing him “to vital committees that will shape the future of North Carolina. I look forward to working for the great people of North Carolina and passing meaningful legislation to continue North Carolinas positive growth,” said Sen. Jackson.
Sen. Jackson will also serve on the following committees during the biennium:
• Commerce and Insurance
• Finance
• Rules and Operations of the Senate
• Redistricting and Elections
• Select Committee on Nominations
• Joint Commission on Governmental Operations
The lion’s share of legislative work happens during committee meetings at the General Assembly.
Committee meetings are where bills are presented, debated, and amended before they go to the full Senate to be voted on.