Senate Leader Phil Berger announced on Jan. 10, that he intends to appoint Sen. Brent Jackson as chairman of the Appropriations/Base Budget and Agriculture, Energy, and Environment Committees for the 2023-24 legislative biennium.

‘’I want to thank Sen. Jackson for being willing to serve as a chairman for the Appropriations/Base Budget and the Agriculture, Energy, and Environment committee. He has a proven track record of being a leader in our caucus and I look forward to seeing what their committee accomplishes this session,” said Sen. Berger.

