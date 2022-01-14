Senator Jackson recognized as ‘Defender of Public Safety’ by NC Sheriffs’ Association

Last week, the the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association named Senator Brent Jackson a “Defender of Public Safety” for his support of law enforcement during the General Assembly’s 2021 session.
“I am honored to be recognized as a Defender of Public Safety. During times of uncertainty, we need our communities to feel secure in their homes, places of business, and in public," Sen. Jackson said. "The legislature is dedicated to continuing our efforts to protect the citizens of North Carolina and provide the necessary resources to our law enforcement to keep us all safe.”
During a session which saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety related reform bills, Senator Jackson dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the Association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities, and the state.
That legislative work included securing $7.5 million in grants to help sheriffs’ offices in many rural counties, increasing the penalty for breaking or entering a vehicle operated by any law enforcement agency with the intent to commit a felony or larceny, and increasing the penalty for possessing or selling fentanyl.
“Senator Brent Jackson took a leadership role in advancing the legislative priorities of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association which represents all 100 sheriffs in the State,” said Sheriff Ed McMahon, President of the Association.
“As a result, our sheriffs can be assured the profession of law enforcement will be able to recruit and retain individuals who will serve our communities with integrity and we are better equipped to protect the lives, liberties, and property of North Carolina’s citizens.”