KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Services for the Aged held their annual Seniors Christmas celebration at the Duplin Events Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
As participants arrived, they were greeted by Santa and his friendly dinosaur friends.
The celebration started at 11:30 a.m. with a welcome speech from Steven Moore, former director of Duplin County Services for the Aged.
Dr. Ray Kennedy, Pastor of Faith Independent Baptist Church, delivered the invocation.
“It was a great day,” said Melisa Brown, Services for the Aged director. “We had some first-time attendees this year.”
Seniors got a chance to pick up a door prize ticket and receive a gift. They were also able to visit with vendors, check out resources, make a Christmas craft and enjoy a holiday meal.
“New this year was the craft area where seniors made ornaments and other festive items to take home,” said Brown.
Jolliness could be felt in the air as cheerful participants mingled, danced, and visited with friends.
“We are so appreciative of everyone that assists with the annual Senior Christmas event. Last year, we were unable to host an inside event, and provided a drive-thru Christmas celebration,” said Brown.
Brown shared that while the attendance was a little lower than in previous years, they were able to serve homebound and In-Home Aide seniors.
“200 attended the event and then we delivered to homebound and some In-Home Aide clients,” she added. “A grand total of 314 seniors (were) served with Christmas goodies.”
“This year, we were able to provide the atmosphere the seniors most enjoy. Coffee and conversations, familiar Christmas music in the background, and a chance to reminisce while watching a slideshow remembering some familiar faces and moments shared together,” Brown said.
In addition to the good times and delicious food, seniors received a fresh produce bag and essential groceries.