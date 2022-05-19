Shedding light on Duplin’s Economic Development wins

KENANSVILLE — With North Carolina ranked top state for economic development for the second consecutive year, is it not a surprise that Duplin County has some of its own wins to celebrate.
As the current fiscal year comes to a close this June, Carrie Shields, Duplin County Economic Development Commission executive director, shed light on the County’s accomplishments.
“I am fortunate to have an active Board that truly has a vested interest in the growth and development of Duplin County,” said Shields, as she highlighted the fruits of having an active Board invested not only in growing the local economy, but in enhancing quality of life for all residents.
“When you partner a Board like this, with a Board of County Commissioners that have the same vision, great things can happen. We are proud of our accomplishments, and there is more to come,” said Shields.
“Over the last three years Duplin County Economic Development has assisted in two existing industry expansions and recruited two new businesses to Duplin County, securing over $52 million dollars in company investments, 315 new jobs, $1.2 million dollars in state grants and $331,600 in workforce incentives for James Sprunt Community College,” Shields added.
The Duplin County Economic Development Commission meets the first Friday of each month at 7 a.m. at the Duplin County Airport. The 10-member committee serves as an advisory panel to the Board of County Commissioners.