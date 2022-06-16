KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the person or persons who set fire to the home of Beverly Judge, located at 1382 South North Carolina Highway 41 and NC 111 in Beulaville.
On Jan. 26, at approximately 3 a.m., the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house fire. The DCSO has been working collaboratively with the Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to solve the arson case.
“At the time of the fire conflicting descriptions were given of the suspect that set the fire, but the sheriff’s office does know for sure that the suspect was driving a dark color car and the car left the scene going towards Beulaville,” said Captain Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the law enforcement, the DCSO was notified on Feb. 1 that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation had determined the fire was an arson.
A $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest was offered to the public as the law enforcement began the arson investigation.
“Investigators with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a neighborhood canvas and has conducted approximately 20 interviews so far in the investigation,” said Captain Kennedy.
Law enforcement shared that on May 4, the DCSO was notified of a fire in Jacksonville, NC, that burned the house of another member of the Judge’s family.
According to law enforcement, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation determined the fire in Jacksonville, NC, to be arson as well. The DCSO requested an interagency meeting with the Duplin County Fire Marshal, Jacksonville Police Department, and Jacksonville Fire Department on May 9. “The purpose of the meeting was to introduce everyone involved in the fire investigation of the Duplin County residence and the fire investigation of the residence in Jacksonville,” said Captain Kennedy.
“Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigators wanted to establish points of contact and to share any available information. At the time of the meeting nothing was discovered that led to the development of any suspects in either case.”
Law enforcement urges anyone with information to contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150. All information will be confidential.