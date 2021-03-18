Mishell Fennel Newkirk, a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the Warsaw area, has been charged with failure to report a change of address and failure to register.
Newkirk has additional charges for tampering with his electronic monitoring device. He has been captured and received a $20,000 secured bond.
Winfred Earl Pearsall is a registered sex offender with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in the Warsaw area. Pearsall has been charged with failure to report a change of address and failure to register.
Pearsall has not be located at this time, anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.