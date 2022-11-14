KENANSVILLE — The bodies Warsaw residents Leslie Savage, 68, and Craig Smith, 72, were found in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to law enforcement, deputies were dispatched to 187 John Rich Rd., in Warsaw at approximately 3 a.m. “A 911 call had been received reporting that the caller had located two bodies dead in the residence,” said Captain Scott Kennedy with the DCSO.

