“If you receive an email like this do not click on any links in the email. Do not respond to the email,” said a Duplin County Sheriff’s Office official on a social media post. “Remember if you receive a jury summons, you will be sent an official summons in the mail. You will not be summoned via email.”
Law enforcement officials want to remind residents that those type emails are malicious.
“The fraudulent message is designed to trick a person into revealing sensitive information to the attacker or to deploy malicious software on the victim’s infrastructure like ransomware. Malicious cyber activity threatens the public’s safety and our national and economic security.”
Taking the right security measures and being alert and aware when connected are key ways to prevent cyber intrusions and online crimes. Learn how to protect your computer, network, and personal information.
Business email compromise (BEC) scams exploit that people use email to conduct business — both personal and professional — and it’s one of the most financially damaging online crimes.
Identity theft happens when someone steals your ￼personal information, like your Social Security number, and uses it to commit theft or fraud.
Ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, that prevents you from accessing your computer files, systems, or networks and demands you pay a ransom for their return. Spoofing and phishing are schemes aimed at tricking you into providing sensitive information to scammers.
Online predators are a growing threat to young people.
If you are the victim of online or internet-enabled crime, file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) as soon as possible. Crime reports are used for investigative and intelligence purposes. Rapid reporting can also help support the recovery of lost funds. Visit www.ic3.gov for more information.
If you or your organization is the victim of a network intrusion, data breach, or ransomware attack, contact your nearest FBI field office or report it at tips.fbi.gov.
Victims of cyber crime can also contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.