RALEIGH — Carrie B. Shields, Executive Director of Duplin County Economic Development Commission, and Elizabeth Stalls, Duplin County Planner & Public Information Officer, recently graduated from the NC Rural Center’s Homegrown Leaders program.
The Homegrown Leaders Program is a three-day regional leadership and economic development program that develops and supports highly-motivated leaders who are committed to building regional collaboration across multi-county regions in the state.
For the past two years, Homegrown Leaders has served Western North Carolina. Over the next two years, however, the leadership and economic development training program will covera 42-county region in Eastern North Carolina.T
he second virtual training of the series, held February 24-26, attracted existing and emerging leaders from an eight-county region that included Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Johnston, Jones, Onslow, Sampson, and Wayne counties.
Homegrown Leaders typically meets in-person, but was held virtually due to the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Restructuring the course curriculum for online delivery was certainly challenging, but how we ultimately convened the training underscored the critical importance of innovation in leadership development and regional collaboration,” said Rural Center Senior Director of Leadership and Engagement, Bronwyn Lucas.
Certificates were presented to the program’s40 graduates upon completion of the training.“Leadership development is at the core of the Rural Center’s work, and now more than ever it is important that our leaders are equipped with the skills and tools to foster growth and innovation,” said Rural Center President Patrick Woodie.“We’re excited to see the impact our Homegrown Leaders graduates will have in their communities and regions, especially as we try to move through and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”