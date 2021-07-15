WALLACE — The COVID-19 pandemic took away sports and most recreation as “players” of all ages missed the thrill of competition, camaraderie and exercise.
While most of these activities have been restored it has given rise to a new attitude of gratitude centered around the idea of the gift of movement and all things gamesmanship.
With things nearly back to normal Wallace Park and Recreation is taking up the cause of those who are often left behind: special needs players of all ages.
“There’s not a lot for that population here in Duplin County,” said Dave Bizzell, Wallace Parks and Recreation Director.
Knowing that, Bizzell is spearheading a program on Saturdays in August that will allow special needs athletes to play basketball. The program is modeled after a special needs baseball programs run by Brandy Vaughn, an occupational therapist for Duplin County and the Clinton City Schools, and Kurt Kildow, owner of Edwards and Associates PT in Beulaville.
“We have a huge population of special needs in Duplin County,” Vaughn said. “It’s one of the largest counties and there’s not anything out there for these people. We’re pretty serious about our passion to provide the opportunities for them.”
Bizzell and others were shocked by the results of the special needs baseball and wanted to up the ante to include basketball.
“There’s a big need for us to give them a chance to be active, to socialize and to be like the rest of the population and enjoy outdoor recreation,” Bizzell said.
Great support
Bizzell said crowds at the baseball games were “unbelievable.”
“The bleachers were full and people were standing shoulder-to-shoulder here and in Albertson,” he said. “Special needs covers a lot of areas, from vision problems to social to people with more debilitating physical concerns.
Bizzell, his staff and other people active in the community were initially blown away watching special needs baseball in the fall in Wallace and in the spring in Albertson.
“Until you see this happen with your own eyes you have no idea how moving and special this is for the players, their families and friends,” said Vaughn,of the program that started in 2018. “But you have to be there to see the magic. It’s unlike anything you’ll ever see or experience. Right now, I’m doing the background stuff for the basketball. I think it will be just as big as baseball, and I think it will grow into more than just baseball and basketball. There’s more to this and ways to help that group beyond sports days.”
Smiling faces
Basketball and baseball are simply a window for special needs people to extend their playground and mindsets to new levels.
“The smiles on the faces are amazing,” Vaughn said. “This is not about competition. We coach up the players and give each and every one attention and instruction. They simply love it. We always accept new players and always need volunteers, although this community has been outstanding in standing up for all of this.
Vaughn said tears of joy flow freely at the events.
“They have a big need to be active and to socialize,” Bizzell said. “These players have the time of their life and the parents and care-givers are often stunned and amazed at what they see.”
As many as 50 players showed up for baseball with the count falling between 20 and 35 most days.
Basketball will start at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Clement Park in Wallace and for the next three Saturdays.
Middle school basketball coach Corey Rose has signed up to help and will join a running list of volunteers, which include church and civic groups donating time, money or food to the cause.
Events such as these are “made” by volunteer help. Legion and prep baseball coach Kevin Hager, who is co-owns MIKs, brought his varsity team to help during basketball.
Vaughn to the rescue
Buzzell and Keansville Recreation Director Phillip Anderson picked the brain of the baseball group after being impressed with its on-field display.
“Oh, ‘you’re THAT Brandy’ they said to me, which was flattering but nonetheless made me feel good because they of how impressed they were of what the basketball program was doing to the kids and community,” Vaughn said. “And again, I see this as much more than basketball or baseball. It’s more than a sport.”
Three innings of baseball brings bucket-loads of smiles and a new sense of self for special needs players. It’s hands-on fun for a segment of the population that often has to hang out in left field during a game.
Front and center, they are the toast of the town for a few minutes, which have to feel longer for those often neglected and rejected from sports.
They don’t have to be super fast or have super-hero strength to be on the team.
They show up eager, give it their best and are supported each step of the way.
“This is all from the vision of Brandy (Vaughn),” said Hager, who is on the board of directors of the organization. “It almost rejuvenates me to see them play. As a coach it’s nice to focus more on the fun part than the competitive nature of Legion and high school. I never want to forget that part and they help me. I mean, they have a smiles on their faces as big as they can from beginning to end. I’m all for giving them a new opportunity.”
