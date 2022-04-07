WALLACE — Saturday morning, April 2, women from all over Wallace and the surrounding area gathered outside Burney’s Sweets and More, laughing and talking during the Downtown Wallace Merchant Association Spring Shop Hop, a ticketed event where attendees got free and discounted merchandise from participating shops exclusive to downtown Wallace.
Participants received pink shopping bags filled with Shop Hop mugs, maps and an umbrella with all the member shops on it. Twelve of the member shops participated in the Spring Shop Hop this year.
Discounted items ranged in scope from botox, facials and massages, to lamps, furniture and flooring. Pink bagged ladies filled the boutiques for 10-25% discounts on jewelry, decor, and clothing at shops like Evans Jewelers, This Little Pig, Cavenaugh Gifts, Pink Willow Boutique, and The Travelling Gypsy. Westside Creations held a drawing where shop hoppers picked small gift boxes with stickers inside that determined how much their overall purchase was discounted. The top prize was 50% off, and the person who won it was so excited that she told everyone about it in multiple stores thereafter.
Most of the participating shops gave away a combination of free gifts and discounts. The free gifts included a woven friendship bracelet from The Traveling Gypsy, a wood wick candle from Johnson’s Furniture, gift soap from Cavenaugh’s Gifts, gold costume earrings from Evan’s Jewelers and a custom bunny painting from Art of Hope. A free coffee or tea from Mojoe’s Coffee and Cupcake and a boxed sandwich lunch from Burney’s Sweets and More also were included.
Though shoppers were encouraged to come early to pick up their bags at Burney’s and enjoy the shops, tickets were sold according to an assigned time to pick up the lunch boxes. With most of the shops located across from each other on Main Street, there was ample time to shop in all 12 stores between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the festivities ended.
In addition to the participating stores, other shops that were not officially on the list offered discounts and gifts. The French Hen, a children’s boutique with smocked and embroidered clothing and gifts in sizes from infant to 14 gave a 25% discount to shop hoppers. Allure Bridal Bar and Salon welcomed all shoppers to tour its new facility on Main Street and see the rentable space for bridal spa days and ladies events. They gave out free bags of chocolate, lip balm, and facial samples and drew names for gift baskets.
Allure wasn’t the only place doing drawings for additional prizes. When ladies picked up their lunch boxes at Burney’s, their tickets were also entered into a drawing for a free dozen filled or plain croissants.
Participants in the event raved about it.
“I came last year to one in the fall and had so much fun that I knew I had to come back to this one in the spring,” one participant said.
The Shop Hop event made many of the ladies converse as close friends though they were strangers. They swapped notes on deals they had discovered, and many women were encouraged to shop more and revisit locations because of this shared information.
The DWMA Shop Hop event is held twice annually, in the spring and fall. Tickets can be purchased at Art of Hope, and shoppers are encouraged to get them early. Roughly only 150 tickets are sold, and they sell out quickly.