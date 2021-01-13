KENANSVILLE — Two signature Duplin springtime events have been canceled, due to concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Carolina Strawberry Festival in Wallace and A Taste of Duplin at the Events Center in Kenansville have both been canceled.
Both events were also canceled last year, due to the pandemic. The Strawberry Festival was originally scheduled for April 30 and May 1 in downtown Wallace, and A Taste of Duplin was tentatively set for April 24.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the canceling of the 2021 Carolina Strawberry Festival," said organizer and Wallace Police Chief Jimmy Crayton. "There are too many uncertainties involving COVID-19 to move forward with the planning and organization of our beloved festival. Be safe and we’ll see you in 2022."
In making the announcement about A Taste of Duplin, Tourism and Events Center Director Amanda Justice stated, "We are very sorry and look forward to having a great event in 2022. Thank you all for your support and understanding."
Those with any questions are asked to contact the Duplin Events Center at 910-275-0009.
The Events Center hosted a "Reels & Wheels" event in December, featuring a drive-in showing of "The Polar Express," and has planned another drive-in movie, "Dolittle," for Saturday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 per carload. Pre-registration is required. Call 910-275-0009 or email contact@duplinevents.com. Payment is required at the time of registration.
"Dolittle" stars Robert Downey, Jr. as a physician who can talk to animals and embarks on an adventure to find a legendary island with a young apprentice and a crew of strange pets.