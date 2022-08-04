Pictured above from left to right are Carolyn Lisane, Theresa Bowles, Jacqueline Lisane and Erica Smith. C. Lisane, Bowles, and J. Lisane with Stanford-Duplin ECA delivered lap quilts to Dayspring of Wallace.
WALLACE — Members of the Stanford-Duplin Extension Cooperative Association have been busy bees. Wanda Bell, North Carolina State University Administrative Assistant NC Cooperative Extension, Duplin County shared some of the most recent club accomplishments and activities.
The club recently participated in the Southeast District Cultural Arts Competition.
“Eleven of their entries were 1st place winners,” said Bell. The winners will compete at the state level on Oct. 24-26 in Raleigh.
Also according to Bell, three of Stanford Duplin ECA members become Extension Master Food Volunteers through NCSU’s Food and Consumer Sciences program. “This has enabled and expanded the grow and outreach for the club,” said Bell.
Most recently, Stanford-Duplin ECA delivered 100 Lap Quilts to the four of Duplin County Nursing/Rehabilitation centers. The Gardens of Rose Hill, Day Springs of Wallace, Wallace Gardens, and Wallace Rehabilitation Health Care Center (previously known as the Brian Center). Each center received 25 Lap Quilts.
“The centers were glad to received such heart-felt gifts from the club,” wrote Bell.
“The quilt making project began in April 2022. These quilts were carefully selected to be colorful, the material was to be 100% cotton (for softness), squares were cut to size, the batting placed in the center and then all the quilts were sewn and tacked. This project was a joy for the ECA club and they enjoy serving their community.”
According to Bell. the club has started their next project. “This project is making caddies for wheel chair and walker patients for the remaining Duplin County Nursing/Rehabilitation Centers.”
The North Carolina Extension Community Association is a creative and motivated group with focus on strengthening families’ quality of life. The organization has been around over 100 years and has helped thousands of individuals through community projects. The purpose of the ECA is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living and to provide continuing education, leadership development and community service.