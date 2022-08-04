Sanford-Duplin ECA Club

Pictured above from left to right are Carolyn Lisane, Theresa Bowles, Jacqueline Lisane and Erica Smith. C. Lisane, Bowles, and J. Lisane with Stanford-Duplin ECA delivered lap quilts to Dayspring of Wallace.

 Sanford-Duplin Extension Cooperative Association

WALLACE — Members of the Stanford-Duplin Extension Cooperative Association have been busy bees. Wanda Bell, North Carolina State University Administrative Assistant NC Cooperative Extension, Duplin County shared some of the most recent club accomplishments and activities.

The club recently participated in the Southeast District Cultural Arts Competition.

