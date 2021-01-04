KENANSVILLE — As COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the state and the country, Duplin County continues to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers against the virus.
According to Vidant Health External Communications Specialist Brian Wudkwych, “We are currently vaccinating team members, as outlined by state and federal agencies. Those agencies decide when it will be authorized to the public.”
As of press time on Monday, Jan. 4, North Carolina remains in Phase 1a, which includes healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, including the staff members who clean and maintain patient care areas; healthcare workers who administer the vaccine; and employees and residents of long-term care facilities such as adult, family and group homes.
On Dec. 30, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department Health and Human Services (DHHS), announced that the vaccination plan had been updated, due to new data received.
“Currently, supplies are limited, and they will continue to be limited over the next few months,” she said.
Phase 1b of the vaccination plan was set to be enacted in early January, Dr. Cohen said. A specific date had not been defined as of press time. The revised Phase 1b will include three subgroups:
• Group 1: anyone age 75 and older, regardless of pre-existing medical conditions or living situations;
• Group 2: healthcare workers and other essential workers over the age of 50;
• Group 3: healthcare workers and other essential workers of any age.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defines frontline essential workers as first responders (firefighters, police), education (child care, teachers, support staff), manufacturing, corrections officers, public transit, grocery store, food and agriculture, and U.S. postal workers.
In other news related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vidant Health has tightened restrictions across the healthcare system, which includes Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. Effective Monday, Jan. 4, visitors were restricted across the Vidant Health system.
As of Monday, Vidant’s system-wide census of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 225. In addition, positivity rates have steadily increased since the Thanksgiving holiday, reaching a current rate of about 22 percent, which is a record for Vidant.