Residents of the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments region are encouraged to attend upcoming public workshops to provide input on strategies and projects that aim to build future community resilience.

The regional in-person meetings are an opportunity for people who live or work in these areas to weigh in on project ideas to be included in a Regional Resilience Portfolio. These strategies can include natural or man-made infrastructure projects, housing, communications and outreach, planning/policy, analysis or assessments, or any other type of effort that supports the region’s ability to withstand floods, heat waves, and other climate hazards.