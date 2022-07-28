...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Statewide disability council requests applications for roommate-matching service project
The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCCDD) is seeking proposals for an initiative that will establish a roommate-matching service, platform, or portal that will help individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families find suitable and sustainable living arrangements, specifically a compatible roommate or a live-in caregiver in North Carolina.
North Carolina has experienced a caregiver/Direct Support Professionals (DSP) crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic where DSPs could not work for health and safety reasons or took higher-paying jobs. This initiative will help by:
Establishing a roommate-matching service, platform, or portal that will help individuals with I/DD both lower their housing costs and find a compatible roommate who may also serve as a caregiver, a Direct Support Professional (DSP), a friend, a mentor, and more.
Providing education on the potential tax and other benefits for live-in caregivers living with a person with I/DD as well as education on the benefits and other factors for people with I/DD to consider when choosing to live with a roommate.
Helping stabilize the DSP crisis in North Carolina by providing opportunities for individuals with I/DD to live with their DSP or caregiver and have the support they need at home instead of relying on DSPs and caregivers who may come work in the home only whenever they are available.
The deadline to apply for this Request for Application (RFA) is Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Information on steps to apply can be found here. Applications are welcomed from any university, non-profit, for-profit or government agency that demonstrates that their agency is qualified, responsible, and capable of conducting the activities described.