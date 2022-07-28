The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCCDD) is seeking proposals for an initiative that will establish a roommate-matching service, platform, or portal that will help individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families find suitable and sustainable living arrangements, specifically a compatible roommate or a live-in caregiver in North Carolina.

North Carolina has experienced a caregiver/Direct Support Professionals (DSP) crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic where DSPs could not work for health and safety reasons or took higher-paying jobs. This initiative will help by: