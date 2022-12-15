...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
west late tonight, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes in Duplin
DUPLIN COUNTY — Abubakr Ahmed Alwahishi, 29, was criminally charged following a single-vehicle collision in Duplin County on Friday, Dec. 2, for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Landen Lovic, 19.
“Malt beverages were found inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were believed to be a contributing factor,” reported NC DPS.
Lovic suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital. According to officials, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) of the collision involving an underage driver who had consumed alcoholic beverages.
Through the course of the ALE investigation, special agents determined Lovic purchased malt beverages from Alwahishi, who is the store manager and clerk at Sams Circle Market located at 104 Clinton Street in Newton Grove, prior to the crash.
A violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for the underage sale at Sams Circle Market, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits.