CALYPSO — The buzz word this week inside Duplin County Schools is “excited.”
That word and many other happy vibes came out during a discussion with four principals as students in grades 6 through 13 returned to Plan A, in-person learning.
While some students chose to stay with remote learning, students from Group 1 and Group 2, who attended school alternately because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be joined together.
Students started remote learning last year on March 15, came back for the fall semester under Plan B and then switched to remote learning after the Christmas holidays.
Face-to-face learning in two groups followed. Duplin’s pre-K through grade 5 students returned to Plan A on March 15.
“Obviously, our teachers and staff are excited, while remaining cautiously optimistic,” said Wallace-Rose Hill Principal Tim Jenkins, a Duplin County native. “We’re hoping it’s a huge lift academically.”
WRH has about 365 students in the building from the two groups, which includes the addition of about 15 students who are switching from remote in in-person learning.
About 314 students will remain on total remote instruction.
“We’re being careful and following all the guidelines, and the students have been great about the protocol,” Jenkins said.
School officials are expecting about 310 students to attend under Plan A at North Duplin, a school about half the size of WRH.
“The challenge will be just logistics,” said North Duplin Principal Tony Jones. “We’ll have more lunches, more buses, more students, but it will be a familiar tug where everything, mostly minor things, else can be ironed out.
“There was a lot of anxiety when the kids returned to the building in September, but this feels different.”
Jones said teachers want students in their classrooms.
“They want live instruction and to feel like they’re here to make an impact,” he said. “A lot of teachers didn’t feel that they were helping their students enough.”
Jones said five to 10 students were switching from remote to in-person learning under Monday’s Plan A reboot.
“There is an excitement to having our students back on campus and together,” he said.
More than half of James Kenan’s students (299) are learning in classrooms, while about 400 remain on a remote program.
“We haven’t seen a lot of our students in a long time,” said JK Principal Michael Holton. “I’m sure there will be some kinks to work out as we go along, but I do not foresee a major problem.
“We will have plenty of room to spread out and meet any compliance or guideline necessary.”
Holton said the vast majority of students want to return, missing the experience they often took for granted.
“Whenever you go through something like this, it tends to create a situation where we realized what we had. We all have a lot of new-found gratitude.
“You see it in our students and in our staff.”
East Duplin, the largest high school in the system ,will have 510 of its 850 students attending class four days a week. All schools will have one day of remote learning per week.
Principal Scott Ballard said 12 switched from remote to in-class learning, while 12 moved the opposite direction. About 40 percent of remote students are from the junior and senior classes.
“We’ve learned that there are some students who can be very successful with remote learning,” Ballard said. “But we also know kids need structure. They crave it and are driven by it, and most thrive in the more structured learning.
“But many of our students were just not getting what they needed.”
The Duplin County School Board approved the return to Plan A last Tuesday.
Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay told the board 13.8 percent of people in Duplin have received their first COVID-19 vaccination and about 8.6 percent have had both shots needed to satisfy the Center for Disease Control’s requirement for full a vaccination.
Positive tests for the coronavirus have dropped in Duplin, as have hospitalizations and deaths.
Two weekends ago, the vaccine was offered to every teacher and staff member at the county’s schools.
While county officials did not say how many of their employees were vaccinated, a large number of school workers turned out for two vaccinations days.
And yet no one is in the clear just yet, either locally or nationwide.
In spite of that, face masks have seemed to become optional in many places, although still not the norm.
Last week, the CDC said it was OK for children to be three feet apart and not the normal six feet that it had previously recommended.
Duplin was one of many schools that is either back to Plan A or will be by the first week of April.