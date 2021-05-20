Old billboards could become a thing of the past in the center of Wallace, if the town council approves a proposed “sunset provision” in the next couple of months.
The council met on Thursday evening, and voted to establish a hearing where anyone interested can speak in favor of or against a proposed 18-month deadline when old billboards will have to be taken down forever.
The town’s Unified Development Ordinance, known as the UDO, was passed in 2013. One of its provisions designates a limited area where billboards can be set up and maintained within town limits and the extra-territorial jurisdiction. The “Billboard Overlay District” sits outside of the center of town on major highways that make their way into Wallace. Boards, or “off premises signs,” are allowed within that district.
Numerous billboards that stood in the more central areas of town prior to the passage of the rule were allowed to remain as long as they were not blank for more than six months and were still standing. Signs that remained blank for too long, or that fell down, whether by storms, accidents or neglect, were supposed to be removed by the owners.
The grandfather clause of the ordinance did not include a sunset provision, however, and without it those signs could remain indefinitely.
“What you end up having is some really dilapidated, older signs,” Town Manager Larry Bergman told the council on Thursday. “They can’t be replaced, so they are just there.”
The town planning board discussed the sunset provision, and recommended to the council that non-complying signs should be slated for removal within six months to a year. Bergman and the town attorney felt that this may not give owners enough time, and suggested that two to three years could be more realistic.
Such a timeframe could give sign owners time to find a new place to go, and advertisers time to plan a new way to advertise, Bergman said.
“For the people who are tired of seeing the signs next to their property, three years may not be what they want to hear, but at least we’ve got something on the books that they can count on,” Bergman said.
Council member Jason Wells felt that 2-3 years was too long, however.
“What happens when they refuse to take it down?” Wells asked.
He anticipated that if sign owners refuse to remove them after the sunset period is over, then the town would have to go through lengthy legal proceedings to have them removed. That would mean the signs would be up even longer.
He proposed an 18-month sunset provision, and council members agreed to put that before a public hearing on June 10. They will likely consider it for adoption at their July meeting.
Planning Director Rod Fritz said this news should come as no surprise to billboard owners.
“They’ve had, now, almost eight years to know that they were in a noncompliant situation,” Fritz said.
Earlier in the evening, the council welcomed the newest member of the Wallace Police Department.