WARSAW — Budget requests for water and sewer repair, emergency purchases, and the trade and purchase of a new excavator were approved at a recent Warsaw Town Hall meeting.
The old excavator is expected to trade in for $14,500; the new Bobcat E35 Compact Excavator, for stormwater and drainage improvement, is quoted approximately $43,000 and it will be purchased using ARPA funds designated for stormwater repairs.
The board discussed resolutions to sell surplus town property through an upset bid process. Town Manager Scotty Summerlin explained that the board agreed to list the foreclosed properties for sale by closed bid, but three properties did not sell.
“The process generated some interest, and we had an offer for purchase on the W. Hill property. I am asking the town to consider the $6,500 offer and advertise for others to be able to upset that bid,” Summerlin said. The board voted in favor of moving forward with the upset bid process.
Summerlin then gave an update on the ongoing wastewater project--now four months behind due to construction supply chain issues. Part of the upgrades and repair will include the purchase of upgraded radio surveillance equipment, SCADA, that will be able to “detect any issues and notify the operator immediately” and add a new manhole cover to the corner of College and Bell streets. Summerlin also informed the board that wastewater is undertaking an asset inventory analysis and making necessary grant applications and plans for expansion of the treatment plant. “We think the treatment plant expansion will be a 3-5 year process,” Summerlin said because of all the research and applications involved.
Summerlin then informed the board that the town’s repaving project is underway. It was uncertain how long the paving would take. He then shared a letter from the NC Rural Water Board concerning PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination.
“They have teamed up with a law firm to create an opportunity to recover any cost associated with the financial burden from PFAS contamination. They want us to sign on as participants in the suit so that if we face costs down the road, it would make the companies that produce these products pay the participants,” Summerlin explained. Without signing on as a participant in the action, Summerlin explained that any future problems with PFAS in the town, would fall on the town’s budget to fix.
Summerlin also informed the board that the county hired a new planner, Charles Rawlings.
Summerlin then discussed the employee vacancies still needing to be filled for the town and how competition and increased cost of business is making it necessary to consider increasing pay offers.
Mayor A.J. Connors thanked Commissioner Russell Eason for his hard work on the mural project on the corner of College and Front streets “working steadily to get a positive image for the town of Warsaw.”
He also thanked the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce for pulling together the Veterans Day Parade.
He discussed interest in courting a nice, modern hotel chain to come to Warsaw, and he asked the board to consider adding funds from solar farming or other means to the Chamber of Commerce to help them do so.
“We have a lot of industry here in Duplin County that receives out of town business,” Mayor Connors said. “It would be nice for them to be able to stay here and we keep the funds and tax money here in Warsaw, if at all possible.”
Lastly, Mayor Connors discussed the need to plan proactively for how the town clerk and town manager should proceed with verification of candidates should any emergency make an elected person have to leave their office before the end of their term.
Commissioner Jack Hawes discussed the need to consider adding a homeless shelter or Veteran’s clinic in Warsaw. “We call this town a town for the veterans, but all we really see for them is the parade,” he said. He suggested partnering with Veteran Affairs and local hospitals to make that happen. Mayor Connors confirmed that he has been in conversations discussing that possibility already.
Commissioners Hawes, Scotty Smith, and Ebony Wills-Wells praised the efforts of Commissioner Eason and the outcome of the mural and parade.
Commissioner Eason thanked everyone for their kind words and clarified the purpose of the mural. “The mural is for the whole town... The mural is another way to attract people to the town to see what it looks like and stop by our businesses to shop,” he explained.
Mayor Connors closed out the meeting thanking two local political campaigns who ran straight on the issues without any negative mud slinging.
“People spend millions of dollars slinging mud, but there were two campaigns run here in Duplin County--House of Representatives and the County Sheriff--that ran clean and just focused on the issues. It was so refreshing to see at least two campaigns run without throwing mud. Mud slinging just takes away from the whole enjoyment of the process. We are so grateful that they chose to do it on the issues and not on the other.”
The Commissioner Board meeting adjourned and, after a short break, reopened joined with the Planning Board for the Unified Development Planning Board Land Use Public Meeting. Town Manager Summerlin acknowledged the presence of Earl Rouse and Laverne Pageant for the Planning Committee and representatives from Insight Planning and Development, Ryan Cox and Cindy M. Anderson. “CFM President and Mitigation Planner Ryan Cox is from Duplin County and lives in Calypso. He has helped them and is familiar with the issues associated with Duplin County although the company is based out of Wilmington,” Manager Summerlin said. Cox and Anderson presented about the change in state law requiring land use plans to be submitted on behalf of all municipalities. “In 2019, the General Assembly passed General Statute 160D which combines 153A and 160A into one regulation. What they realized was that county and town governments are basically the same thing, so why not put them into one statute. When they did, they made additions and requirements based on best practices for zoning. That included that you have to have a land use plan and updated ordinances to meet 160D. It is better to do the land use plan first and go through the process of looking at where you want potential future development and then revise your ordinances,” Cox explained. Mr. Cox explained that the purpose of planning is to give a guide for the future of how you want the town to grow and to give citizens a chance for input.
A two phase plan will be used to bring the town into compliance. First, a land use plan will be developed including a survey for town input. Then, a unified ordinance will be created removing redundancy. Citizens will be able to participate throughout the process through meetings, surveys, and public hearings. Citizens are encouraged to go to the website planwarsaw.com to follow the process and interact online as well. The Commissioner Board approved a Citizen Participation Plan Survey, and it is now posted to the website for community engagement. Also on the website are draft chapters of the plan listing location descriptions and census-based demographics for the town.
When the meeting opened for public comments, citizens expressed concern about “land taken away from them in times past” by changing meeting times so rezoning votes could happen without opposition. Mayor Connors, Town Manager Summerlin, and Mitigation Planner Cox explained the zoning laws and clarified that rezoning has to be done with publication ahead of time and with signs on the property. Dr. Wesley Boykin suggested mixed use land zoning and said that “this is an opportunity to right historical wrongs”. Mr. John Williams, another concerned citizen, discussed the need for low income housing in Warsaw. “We haven’t had that here in over 50 years,” he said. Williams hopes the planning board will work with him as he plans to develop property along Highway 24 into affordable housing. Other concerns addressed the need for expansion near I-40 as well as recognition and preservation of historical things in Warsaw.
The next public meeting of the Planning Board was set for Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. following the regular Board of Commissioners meeting.