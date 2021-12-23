KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College seeks to support our local economy by providing a helping hand to aspiring food entrepreneurs, and its partnership with Eastern Carolina Food Ventures is doing just that. Our kitchen workspace provides business owners with the opportunity to start their own food business with a reasonable set share rate.
The JSCC ECFV Kitchen is located at our WestPark Campus on 946 Penny Branch Road in Warsaw. The facilities contain commercial-grade equipment for qualifying entrepreneurs to use. This facility includes:
- Commercial Oven
- Convention Oven
- Commercial Grinder
- Steam Kettle
- Mixer
- Griddle
- Proofer
- Food Mixer
- Vacuum Sealer
- Food Dehydrator
- Prep Tables
JSCC is excited to provide these accommodations to support residents in taking those first steps towards starting a small business and promoting economic growth in the state of North Carolina. Although the facility is located in Duplin County, anyone can apply. Residents in our target area of Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Greene, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Sampson, and Wayne counties will be given preference.
Startup businesses, at a variety of stages, are acceptable for this opportunity. The pre-venture (Idea phase), new (1st year of service), part-time, and existing (3-5 years of service) are encouraged to participate. Our facilities, with 24/7 access, offer the perfect accommodation and flexibility for the new business owner.
This unique resource is offered to a variety of entrepreneurs. JSCC ECFV provides support to the farming, mobile food units, and wellness industry of North Carolina. Business owners can apply for free with no deposit upon commitment. Leases can last month to month, annually, or more than two years.
JSCC ECFV understands how financially overwhelming the early stages of a startup business can be. Our prices are incredibly reasonable at $175 per month for those who cater, meal prep, produce packaged foods, and more. This includes dry and cold storage space in addition to ten hours of kitchen use per month. Participants who use mobile food units pay $130 monthly, providing dumping and filling water, dry and cold storage areas, dishwasher, three-compartment sink, and 4 hours of monthly kitchen use. Extra accommodations are available at the following rates per month available; dry storage areas at $35, cooler and freezer shelving units are $25, and hourly kitchen rates are $20 per hour per kitchen.
JSCC ECFV also works closely with Duplin County Health Department ensuring our clients meet all health standards. JSCC ECFV requires each company to have a team member who is ServSafe certified. James Sprunt Community College conveniently offers these courses regularly, with upcoming courses on February 22nd and April 25th, 2022. Contact Hannah Smith at (910)275-6200 or Patricia Underwood at (910)659-6192 for more information.
Ron Simmons of Master Blend Family Farms has been a partner with the JSCC ECFV for a little over a year. “The biggest way that it has benefited me is by allowing a small business to have leverage comparable to larger, more established businesses.” As many of our participants agree, the availability of the equipment and maintenance of these resources is what makes this partnership so valuable. “They make sure the facilities and equipment are maintained. You (as the business owner) don’t have to have the start-up capital income that would be required to purchase equipment. You can lease the facilities at a competitive price,” Simmons states.
Another partner, Tony Spivey of Flash Point Sauces, states, “There is no way we could have gotten to where we are without JSCC ECFV. All the equipment that we needed, every time machinery needed maintenance; there was someone to help. This partnership has been a life-saver for us.”
For more information on our programming, please visit the following website:
https://www.thekitchendoor.com/kitchen-rental/james-sprunt-community-college-eastern-carolina-food-ventures
You can also contact Tonya Braswell at tbraswell@jamessprunt.edu or (910) 659-6000 for more information.
If you dream of starting your food venture, JSCC is here to lock arms with you. We hope you will join our family and build your future with us this new year!