TEACHEY -- A recent all-way stop installed at the intersection of U.S. 117 and Bay Road in Teachey has recently been the subject of concern among local residents and even members of the Teachey Fire Department.
"We are wanting to inform the community and the public that Teachey Fire Department had nothing to do with the four way stop being placed. As a matter of fact Teachey Fire Department has a big concern of safety issues due to the four way stop," read a public statement released by members of the Teachey Fire Department.
According to Lauren Haviland, a N.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson, an all-way stop was selected for the U.S. 117 and Bay Road intersection after a traffic safety study determined a roundabout or all-way stop would improve safety. There has been "deadly and serious injury crashes" at that location. The study accounted for 21 accidents from July 2010 through April 2020.
"It was determined an all-way stop was the most cost-effective way to improve safety," said Haviland. "There is 77% reduction in deadly and injury crashes where all-way stops have been installed; and 68% reduction in total crashes."
A traffic study was also done for the intersection at U.S. 117 and Lodge Street near Wallace Rose Hill High School. "NCDOT is looking into doing a roundabout in the future, but there is no funding for it at this time," Haviland said.
When asked why an all-way stop and not a traffic light, Haviland explained that the amount of traffic in the area does not warrant a traffic light.
"When it comes to traffic signals, it is based on traffic volume – the number of people driving through the area. There is not enough people driving at either of these intersections to warrant a light."
Area residents have taken to social media to express concerns about drivers feeling confused, traffic getting backed up and others claim to have witnessed people ignoring the stop signs all together. Adam Brummett, a Teachey resident, started a Facebook group to remove "unnecessary stop signs from the town of Teachey." The group encourages members to submit their concerns to NCDOT by calling 1-877-368-4968, and there are talks about initiating a petition.