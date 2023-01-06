117 and Bay Road intersection

TEACHEY -- A recent all-way stop installed at the intersection of U.S. 117 and Bay Road in Teachey has recently been the subject of concern among local residents and even members of the Teachey Fire Department.

"We are wanting to inform the community and the public that Teachey Fire Department had nothing to do with the four way stop being placed. As a matter of fact Teachey Fire Department has a big concern of safety issues due to the four way stop," read a public statement released by members of the Teachey Fire Department.

