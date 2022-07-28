...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
TEACHEY — At the July town hall meeting, Mayor Leonard Fillyaw shared his pride in the town of Teachey as well as his passion and personal connection with education and civil involvement. “We have a lot of growth happening here,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “I was the first African American voted in since 1874... As an American citizen and as the mayor, my job is to lead this town to a better day. We are going to see some nice changes to the town. If anyone has a need, please come to the town hall or call us. We will try desperately to meet your needs.”
Mayor Fillyaw has a personal vested interest in the education of young people. He serves as the President of the Sarah Freeman Fillyaw Foundation that has already given 10K in scholarships for young people to go to college. “If people understand their rights and what a great country we have, (they) will go far. It happens every day. There are not many countries in the world were people can come and make it, but you’ve got to have an education–and one that starts early,” he said. The Foundation is accepting applicants now and is specifically interested in those with volunteer work in civic organizations or religious institutions. Applicants are encouraged to email the foundation at: leonardfillyaw@rocketmail.com.
Mayor Fillyaw’s passion for education influences the programs he wants to bring in as well. “I want to introduce a literacy program with the Wellfare Department for ages 0-3,” he said. He also wants to introduce a public health course to discourage early pregnancy through education.
“Our young people need to learn how they are supposed to treat the opposite sex,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “We have to respect our women.” Mayor Fillyaw also hopes to bring in a Citizenship Day to help people learn about their roles in society and a social event with bands called Day at the Park.
During the meeting, the town board approved past minutes and the agenda, acknowledged receipt of the Fire Department’s budget, and welcomed Joe McKemey to update the town concerning a solution to its water storage needs.
“I’m here tonight to tell you about the funding opportunities,” McKemey said. “The last time I was here, we talked about building a storage tank and the various options that we have. I also told you that we submitted three applications to the Division of Water Infranstructure… the funding is 100% grant... I see no reason at all why the (board) would change the recommendation. Teachey is recommended to recieve funding…just short of $400K. The money can be used for asset inventory and assessment.”
McKemey told the board that the next round of funding will be on Sept. 30, and they could resubmit applications for more loan money–not just grant money.
“I would need guidance from the board on how much threshold of a loan you can stand,” McKemey said.
Mayor Fillyaw expressed that he would like to see what USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight can do with USDA Rural Development funding to fill in the gap of funding necessary to resolve the issue.
“We are in a stage now where we are in a new frontier,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “I want to thank you, McKemey,” Mayor Fillyaw continued. “You are an asset to our town.” The Mayor asked McKemey to please be present at a future meeting to also discuss funding with Speight.
The board discussed what the possible cost effective solutions will be resulting from the grant-funded assessment. It may be that a contract with Wallace will be the best outcome versus their own water tower, but the overall assessment will be able to show what is needed to have a fully functioning, compliant, and healthy water system.
Mayor Fillyaw addressed the community audience for feedback. “Mr. Speight’s dollars are not just about water and sewer; they are about overall quality of life…and we want to hear from you.” Mayor Fillyaw encouraged everyone present as well as anyone in the community to contact the town hall to express the needs they have in the community. He plans to use this feedback to address the needs of the town and best meet the funding that is available.
Lastly, Public Works reported discovering a discrepancy in billing on John Deere Road. A resident had connected to city water and paid for water and sewer since 2011 but never had the While the town’s obligation for compensation is only to three years, the board voted in approval to refund the resident 100% of the overcharged amount.