Teachey prepares for growth
Rebecca J. Whitman

TEACHEY — At the July town hall meeting, Mayor Leonard Fillyaw shared his pride in the town of Teachey as well as his passion and personal connection with education and civil involvement. “We have a lot of growth happening here,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “I was the first African American voted in since 1874... As an American citizen and as the mayor, my job is to lead this town to a better day. We are going to see some nice changes to the town. If anyone has a need, please come to the town hall or call us. We will try desperately to meet your needs.”

Mayor Fillyaw has a personal vested interest in the education of young people. He serves as the President of the Sarah Freeman Fillyaw Foundation that has already given 10K in scholarships for young people to go to college. “If people understand their rights and what a great country we have, (they) will go far. It happens every day. There are not many countries in the world were people can come and make it, but you’ve got to have an education–and one that starts early,” he said. The Foundation is accepting applicants now and is specifically interested in those with volunteer work in civic organizations or religious institutions. Applicants are encouraged to email the foundation at: leonardfillyaw@rocketmail.com.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com