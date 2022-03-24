TEACHEY — In the meeting on Monday, March 13, Teachey Town Council entertained several ideas toward the growth and expansion of town services as they look forward to housing developments coming throughout the town, off of Log Cabin Road, and off Highway 117.
“The House of Raeford has been looking for places to put their employees. Teachers in Wallace have also expressed the desire to move closer,” council members said. “We have the space for that growth; Wallace doesn’t.”
First, Glenn Heath of Core & Main presented concerning an upgrade to handheld meter reading equipment. The upgrade would allow for the town to store data for more than 90 days by upgrading to cloud storage. It would also make information more readily accessible in the field as well as the office. The upgrade would cost the town $4,050 for the initial website setup and training and an additional $2,600 annually for the next three years to maintain it. The town council was encouraged to budget for the new year (starting July 1) to include this upgrade as it will be needed for all the new housing coming to the area.
Second, Joseph McKemey of McDavid Associates came forward to discuss the pressing needs for water and sewage expansion for the town. Currently, Teachey purchases their water and sewer from Wallace. However, the North Carolina State Water and Infrastructure dictates that a town must have its own elevated water storage (water tank) when it approaches 300 connections. Water tanks are a backup to an existing water pump system and a certain number of tanks are required based on the housing they are meant to support in a given area. Such a structure can average between 1.6 and 1.9 million to build.
The town of Teachey is at 275 water connections and quickly approaching the mandate to provide their own resources. McKemey made the council aware of the available funding through the American Rescue Act to help cover part of the cost, and the application deadline is May 2. The board voted in favor of having McKemey draw up plans and apply for the American Rescue Act funding on behalf of the town. An answer to the request can be expected in the fall, but McKemey plans to be available at the April town meeting as well.
Third, Jonathan Permann came forward with interest in starting an after-school athletics program for the youth of Teachey.
“Right now we have to go to Wallace or Rose Hill and pay almost double in out of town rates to play in any sports there,” Permann said.
Permann mentioned having the support of Wallace-Rose Hill High School Principal, Tim Jenkins, to use their fields and volunteer coaches to get started.
“Teachey hasn’t had anything for youth in a long time,” Permann said. “With all the new subdivisions coming in, we need to provide something. What I would ask from the town is help with the cost of uniforms.”
The town council was adamant that there is no budget for athletics or recreation for Teachey, but Mayor Leonard Fillyaw spoke up and requested that the town make room to provide something for this cause using capital funding. Mayor Fillyaw addressed the crowd and committed himself to addressing the issue of socio-economic gaps in Teachey that encourage kids to pursue crime instead of bettering themselves.
“Hope is eternal,” Mayor Fillyaw said. “Everything starts with a vision. I came from poverty, so I know what I am talking about; without a vision, I wouldn’t be here right now. I’m dedicated to our kids. Good sports and citizenship is how I’m going to attack the issues of gaps with our kids.”
Mayor Fillyaw also acknowledged a hope to provide academic services such as tutoring, arts, and sciences for the youth in the future. Permann is seeking sponsorship from the Charlotte Bobcats and House of Raeford to support the endeavor. Mayor Fillyaw stated that there should also be COVID recovery funds available to use to create a budget for recreation for the town. Permann was asked to write a plan for exactly what he needs and is asking the town for and resubmit it at a future town meeting.
In other business, a livestock ordinance on the books with the town since 1974 was addressed. According to the ordinance, no livestock of any kind are allowed within the town of Teachey; however, there is no consequence for disobeying the ordinance. The town council plans to revise the ordinance to add a fine for anyone notified to remove their livestock who does not comply with the ordinance.
Additionally, a bulk trash pick up was approved to return in October. The pick up allows for removal of appliances, furniture, and other bulk items except plant debris.
The council also discussed plans for Easter holiday activities to include a goodie bag giveaway and pictures with the Easter Bunny at Town Hall from 3-5 p.m., the whole week prior to Good Friday. Future details about the Easter event and coverage can be expected through the Teachey town website.