TEACHEY — The April’s town hall meeting for the town of Teachey continued conversations about a housing expansion in the area.
“All twelve units are already sold here in Teachey,” said development builder Courtney St. Pierre. “As soon as you put them on the market, they are sold. The demand is that high.”
What is also high, however, is the cost of materials to build. St. Pierre came as a representative of River Landing Builders concerning the rezoning of land off Highway 117 from commercial to residential. The board approved moving forward on rezoning, and River Landing Builders hopes to move forward with land prep this spring/summer with the Army Corp of Engineers.
“We want to keep the cost of the houses around $200,000 depending on the market prices,” St. Pierre said. “Acting quickly and keeping this project moving helps us secure prices on goods when the market is at its best.”
Additional housing raises the need for the Town of Teachey to have its own elevated storage tank (an issue addressed in the March meeting). Joseph McKemey from McDavid Associates presented his three-part proposal for grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The plan would request for assistance building a 100,000 gallon elevated storage tank as well as an asset inventory and storage for tracking and maintaining data on the water and sewer systems.
The board voted in favor to submit McKemey’s plan, but they also raised several concerns about the need of the nearly $2 million dollar tank anyway.
“If we have county water and Wallace water splitting 50/50 to provide for our water needs,” one board member said, “why do we need our own tank supply at all?”
McKemey answered many questions concerning water maintenance and how to properly use wells, tanks, and backup water sources.
“Elevated water tanks are about providing pressure to your water system,” McKemey said. “Without them, you put too much work on the wells and wear out your other equipment. Water pressure will increase with your own tank as well as independence for all the development coming to this area.”
Assuming the grant application is approved in July/August, water hookups will no longer be restricted in Teachey, and construction can continue uninhibited on all projects.
Mayor Fillyaw stood in for Jonathan Permann to discuss programs for the youth of Teachey. “We want to bring in sports programs such as basketball and soccer as well as a reading program to encourage the young,” Mayor Fillyaw said.
“The brain develops the most between the ages of 0-3, and we want to capitalize on that by encouraging them to read.”
Furthermore, the mayor hopes to bring in an appreciation for the arts with a Christmas gala later in the year.
“We have some really great things happening with our youth, and I want to thank Mr. Jonathan Permann for everything he has done and will do to provide opportunities for our kids,” Mayor Fillyaw said.
The basketball team in Teachey placed fourth in the state, so a special award is being prepared to present to honor them next month.
Mayor Fillyaw also addressed the need to reinstate the Planning Board. The Planning Board is a committee of volunteer members from the community who are nominated and voted in by the town board to help voice the needs of the town. Teachey hasn’t had a Planning Board meeting since 2019.
“I want to meet with the Planning Board next month and catch a vision of what the town wants to move forward,” Mayor Fillyaw said.
Since members are assigned to 3, 2, and 1 year terms of service, prior Planning Board members will be contacted to see if they still want to serve before moving forward with current volunteers.