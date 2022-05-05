Temporary closure for Duplin County bridge replacement May 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSE HILL – Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of a Duplin County road to shift traffic for construction of a new bridge.Crews plan to close N.C. 11 at the bridge over Maxwell Creek, between Sanderson and Landfill roads, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6. This closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Monday, May 9.The closure will allow crews to prepare to shift traffic onto a temporary bridge.As a detour, drivers should use N.C. 24, Interstate 40 and West Charity Road.NCDOT urges motorists to slow down and use caution near the construction site and plan accordingly for their commute.For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov. Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver Road Highway Transports Building Industry Motor Vehicle Traffic Bridge Duplin County Department Of Transportation Charity Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.