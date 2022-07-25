KENANSVILLE -- The Foundation of ECU Health Duplin Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $95,200 to 13 non-profit organizations serving Duplin County for health-related projects. This year’s awards mark the 15th year of the Foundation’s participation in the Community Benefits grants program. 

“It is very gratifying to see the great work done over the years by these and may other local organizations in their communities. These grants make a positive difference, and all the people working on them are to be congratulated for their hard work and dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles and improving the quality of life in their communities,” said Tom Fife, executive director of the Foundation at ECU Health Duplin Hospital.