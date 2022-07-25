KENANSVILLE -- The Foundation of ECU Health Duplin Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $95,200 to 13 non-profit organizations serving Duplin County for health-related projects. This year’s awards mark the 15th year of the Foundation’s participation in the Community Benefits grants program.
“It is very gratifying to see the great work done over the years by these and may other local organizations in their communities. These grants make a positive difference, and all the people working on them are to be congratulated for their hard work and dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles and improving the quality of life in their communities,” said Tom Fife, executive director of the Foundation at ECU Health Duplin Hospital.
This year the grants will support the following projects:
• Duplin County Health Department, to assist with a pre-diabetes and diabetes prevention and management program by providing educational classes and materials to help participants make lifestyle changes and improve their health.
• NC MedAssist, for assistance with the provision of needed prescription and OTC medications, medication counseling and related services to qualifying low-income or uninsured citizens.
• Duplin County Cooperative Extension 4-H program, to provide educational summer camps for youth, focused on learning the health benefits of good nutrition and physical activity.
• Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, to assist distribution partners in Duplin County in providing healthy food to food insecure citizens, specifically by the addition of fresh fruits and vegetables.
• 4Brothers Community Outreach, for a summer meals and basketball activity program for underserved and potentially at-risk children and teens.
• Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina, for a workshop and camp series on life skills and nutrition education for troubled or at-risk youth.
• Tarheel Human Services-NPO, to provide assistance for substance abuse/mental health treatment for under-insured patients to help meet gap payments and provide additional needed services not adequately covered by insurance.
• Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, for a backpack ministry program addressing nutrition and food insecurity issues for youth.
• Diversity Nurtures Achievement Community Youth Center, for summer and after-school programs focused on education about the benefits of healthy eating and regular physical activity.
• Pink Hill Wellness Center, for a hands-on workshop series teaching good nutrition and the selection and preparation of healthier meal options.
• Snow Hill Community Outreach, to fund a deep well for a dependable water supply at their disaster relief center.
• Town of Beulaville, to assist with funding of basketball and playground renovations, as well as a youth sports scholarship program.
• Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, to provide funding for the renovation or rebuilding of Duplin County homes damaged by recent hurricanes and flooding.
“We are very grateful every year to ECU Health for making this program possible and for supporting its continued funding,” said Fife.
The funds are provided by East Carolina Health and administered by the East Carolina Health Foundation, which distributes funds annually to each of its member hospital foundations and development councils for the benefit of their local communities.
Non-profit organizations in Duplin County and the towns of Pink Hill and Mount Olive, may apply annually to the Foundation for funding to support health-related initiatives. Funded grant activities this year were related to at least one of five focus areas: Access to Care and Services (Includes Transportation); Healthy Lifestyles (Nutrition, Food Security, Physical Activity, and Chronic Disease Prevention/Management); Behavioral Health; Substance Use/Misuse; and Disaster Recovery/Mitigation.
The program has now distributed well over $1 million throughout Duplin County and surrounding areas to fund more than 100 projects.