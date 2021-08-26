KENANSVILLE — The Foundation of Vidant Duplin Hospital recently awarded 13 grants totaling $100,000 to not-for-profit organizations serving Duplin County for health-related projects. This year’s awards mark the fourteenth year of Vidant Duplin’s Community Benefits grants program. The program has now distributed well over $1 million throughout Duplin County and surrounding areas to fund more than 100 projects.
The funds are provided by Vidant Health and administered by the Vidant Health Foundation, which distributes funds annually to each of its member hospital foundations and development councils for the benefit of their local communities.
Duplin County not-for-profit organizations, as well as non-profits in the towns of Pink Hill and Mount Olive, may apply annually to the Foundation for funding to support health-related initiatives. Funded grant activities this year were related to at least one of five focus areas: Access to Care and Services (Includes Transportation); Healthy Lifestyles (Nutrition, Food Security, Physical Activity, and Chronic Disease Prevention/Management); Behavioral Health; Substance Use/Misuse; and Disaster Recovery/Mitigation.
This year the grants will support the following different projects:
- Duplin County Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP), which seeks to improve the health of limited resource families with young children and limited resource youth through practical lessons on basic nutrition, healthy lifestyles, family resource management, and food safety.
- Duplin County Health Department, to assist with a diabetes prevention and management program by providing educational classes and materials to help participants make lifestyle changes and improve their health.
- Faison Recreation and Wel
- lness Commission, for nutrition and exercise classes and activities for youth through senior citizens.
- NC MedAssist, for assistance with the provision of needed prescription and OTC medications, medication counseling and related services to qualifying low-income or uninsured citizens.
- Duplin County Cooperative Extension 4-H program, to provide educational summer camps for youth, focused on learning the health benefits of good nutrition and physical activity.
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, to assist distribution partners in Duplin County in providing healthy food to food insecure citizens, specifically by the addition of fresh fruits and vegetables.
- 4Brothers Community Outreach, for a summer meals and basketball activity program for underserved and potentially at-risk children and teens.
- Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina, for a workshop and camp series on life skills and nutrition education for troubled or at-risk youth.
- Duplin County Schools, for assistance with their county-wide telehealth program for students.
- Tarheel Human Services-NPO, to provide assistance for substance abuse/mental health treatment for under-insured patients to help meet gap payments and provide additional needed services not adequately covered by insurance.
- Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, for a backpack ministry and seniors meal program addressing nutrition and food insecurity issues for youth and the elderly.
- Diversity Nurtures Achievement Community Youth Center, for summer and after-sc
- hool programs focused on education about the benefits of healthy eating and regular physical activity.
- Pink Hill Wellness Center, for a hands-on workshop series teaching good nutrition and the selection and preparation of healthier meal options.
“We are very grateful every year to Vidant Health for making this program possible and for supporting its continued funding,” said Tom Fife, executive director of the Foundation at Vidant Duplin Hospital. “It is very gratifying to see the work done over the years by these local organizations to support the improvement of health education and healthy living practices in their communities. These grants do make a positive difference, and all the people working on them are to be congratulated for their hard work and dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles and improving the quality of life in their communities.”
Editor’s Note: Article contributed by the Foundation of Vidant Duplin Hospital. For more information about the Community Benefits grant program available e-mail tom.fife@vidanthealth.com.