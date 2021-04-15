BEULAVILLE — Benjamin “Benny” Fountain was a visionary with a dream. His mission was to preserve the agricultural heritage of Duplin County.
Fountain passed away on Easter Sunday, at the age of 77. Today, we honor his legacy as a trailblazer who made Duplin home to the Tarkil Branch Farms Homestead Museum.
Fountain comes from a generation of local farmers whose heritage dates back to the early 1900s. He grew up knowing the meaning of hard work and responsibility. The Fountain family raised cows and hogs and as a young child Fountain learned the importance of doing chores and taking care of farm animals. His family grew tobacco crops and before reaching his teens he learned how to grow tobacco, how to hitch up a mule to a plow, and the arduous labor involved in tobacco farming. Statistics from NC State University show that tobacco farming in the 1960s demanded approximately 250-man hours per acre.
“He had his first tobacco crop at the age of 12. He had to work hard. Benny’s dad was very strict,” said Annette, Fountain’s wife. “At age 16 he bought his first car. He was self-supported.”
Annette and Fountain were high school sweethearts and dated for 3-4 years before getting married.
“We saw each other at ball games,” said Annette. “He was my best friend. We went on our first date and we’ve been together since.”
Annette said Fountain dreamed about the museum.
“He stargazed. It was something he dreamed about and he wanted to preserve history. His mom collected everything she had,” said Annette. “She had stored anything that they used on the family. His mother never threw anything away.”
According to Annette, they visited antique stores when they went on dates. “He and I got everything set up. Over the years family and friends have donated items for the museum. Fountain’s mom victrola, farm tools, antique pieces of furniture, and even a cook pot used during the Civil War, are just some of the artifacts the Fountains have collected over the years.
“He loved something well done and he liked to do it how it was supposed to be done,” said Annette as she spoke about Fountain’s greatest satisfaction. We have a big brick driveway, he laid every single brick. He was not afraid of a hard job at all. He was a hardworking man.”
Fountain’s dream became a reality as the Tarkil Branch Farm’s Homestead Museum opened its doors in 2003. According to Amanda Justice, Duplin County Tourism director, opening up Tarkil Branch to preserve the county’s farm heritage was one of Fountain’s biggest contributions to Duplin County.
“His museum included a completely furnished 1830s-era dog trot style house, a tobacco barn, corn crib, smokehouse, and country store,” said Justice, who shared that one of her favorite memories of Fountain was while doing a photoshoot for the Duplin Visitor’s Guide. “We asked if we could come out to the museum. He graciously allowed us to and even showed us some blacksmith techniques.”
Fountain relished the opportunity to demonstrate how people used to operate farm tools and equipment. He enjoyed sharing techniques and stories about the farm back in the old days.
The Beulaville native worked at Dupont in Kinston for 35 years and retired in 1999. He served with the Duplin County Historical Society, the Duplin County Veterans Museum Board, and the Tourism Development Authority. Fountain was an avid volunteer and served as a deacon in his church. He was known as a devout husband, father, grandfather, and Christian.
“The life he lived was his biggest example. He did everything to the best of his ability,” said Annette. “He treated everybody with respect. He believed in treating everyone the way he wanted to be treated.”