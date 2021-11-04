WARSAW — Joseph Miller spent the summers of his youth working at outdoor camps.
He loved to hunt and fish, and when he got old enough he rebuilt an old car to his taste.
He was an adventurer and perhaps followed his family tradition by enlisting in the military.
The Grand Marshal for the Warsaw Veteran’s Day Parade in 2014, he spent 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
There may be older veterans than Miller, a two-time Commander of Warsaw’s VFW Post 9810, but few with as many battle scars as the 52-year-old.
Miller will soon have have his 20th surgery on his four limbs. He’s had his neck fused and fitted for a spinal cord simulator and has suffered from traumatic brain issues. He’s also dealt with thyroid cancer.
Yet he would endure every minute of it again.
He doesn’t want pity.
He wants more people to understand the sacrifices made by the military.
“For me, it’s a day to remember and give thanks to those who came before me, and that is humbling for me,” Miller said.
“We have six-months-to-a-year-tours. Veterans older than me went to places like Germany, France and Belgium and came back when it was over. They didn’t have visits and phone calls, and if they sent a letter it might arrive in a few months. These are the people who set the standard.”
Miller, a no-nonsense infantry man, says there is a generational gap in understanding the Veteran’s Day holiday. Warsaw’s Veterans Day celebration — the oldest veterans’ parade in the nation — will not have a Grand Marshal, so hearing Miller’s story is more than apropos.
The parade will instead have four honorees: Duplinites Joseph Allen Ezzell, Ralph Smith and Julian D. Smith, and Benson’s Warren Caulkin.
The foursome will not have a problem appreciating the moment. Yet others not share their insight.
“I don’t think the younger generation knows what a person (does) in the service — the duty, responsibility and price they pay” he said. “Folks in their 40s, 50s and 60s remember 9-11, have someone in their family deployed, hurt, killed or missing in action.
“We haven’t had the draft since Vietnam (1969) and a lot of times those in the military at that time didn’t get the respect they deserved for what they did.”
Save all the bragging and boasting for the real red, white and blue: Stars from all branches of the military.
“I was raised to defend and protect the flag,” Miller said. “When I got injured badly during a deployment in Iraq, I had two-and-a-half years of surgeries but did not want a medical discharge for fear of the stigma other people were getting in that situation.”
Miller was a globe-trotting Marine, who ventured into special weapons, infantry training and was a Gunnery Sergeant and Chief Warrant Officer on “13 regular tours and a few additional ones.
“I was pretty much bullet proof when I signed up. I liked the day-to-day structure and to advance you studied and put forth effort,” Miller said.
Miller said when he was young he would work summers at a youth camp. He used the money to buy a vehicle.
“We built fire trails in the mountains, sleeping in tents for three months as a summer vacation,” he said.
It would prove to be the first of many surreal and unreal experiences for Miller.
He went to Saudi Arabia in 1990 during Desert Storm, enduring 130-degree days, “In full gear. clearing buildings and houses and practicing for assaults for two months.”
Next came tours to Japan, Haiti, Afghanistan, Iraq, back to Japan late in his career where he met his wife Kimiko.
Miller, who was also an VFW Commander for District 4, which runs from Duplin County to Kinston to the Crystal Coast down to Wilmington, still has enough gumption to fish and hunt.
“Joe is a hero type who more than deserves it,” said David Benton, a former member of the Air Force in the Vietnam years. “He was always on some type of operation. He’s the kind of guy that got patched up and went back on a mission, many times when he could have gotten a purple heart and other decorations. He’s a can-do guy and a total Marine.”
Miller recently visited Iwo Jima, and gave Ken LaCoe, 97, a former infantry captain who lives in Duplin County, a special gift: sand from the shores of the invasion.
“That’s hallowed ground for Marines,” Miller said. “We got over there (on the visit) and spent about an hour and a half running around to all the places you hear so much about. It was nice seeing and hearing about the guys before me. I have so much respect for them and what they had to endure and how they fulfilled their duty.”
The island was the location of the Battle of Iwo Jima between February and March of 1945. The engagement saw some of the fiercest fighting of the Pacific War, with each side suffering more than 20,000 casualties. The island became globally recognized when Joe Rosenthal, of the Associated Press published his photograph Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, taken on Mount Suribachi. The US military occupied Iwo Jima until 1968, when it was returned to Japan.
This Saturday a memorial service will start at 10 a.m. with the 101st annual Veterans Day Parade kicking off at 11 a.m.