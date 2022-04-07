FAISON — Jimmy Tyndall, Faison Public Works Director educated local residents on the regulations to safely and legally drive a golf cart on the town’s streets according to the ordinance.
“There are a few short set of rules you have to follow,” said Tyndall as he explained that golf carts must be registered at the Faison town hall. The annual cost to register a golf cart in order to drive it along the streets is $5 and there is a short form that the owner will be required to fill out.
Once registered the person will be provided with a registration sticker to put on the front of the golf cart, “so the Sheriff’s deputies know is legal and you can be on the street,” Tyndall said.
He also explained that people are not allowed to drive on Highway 117 or Highway 403. “Those are North Carolina DOT state regulated highways. You are allowed to cross those, but not drive up and down them,” he added.
Golf cart drivers must be at least 16 years old and have a license in order to drive a golf cart on the street. “No underage kids are supposed to be on these things,” he said reminding people to drive on the far right hand side of the road and give the right of way to all other vehicles.
“You cannot drive them on the sidewalks. I’ve seen it happen, unfortunately, and not just by one person,” said Tyndall, making emphasis that sidewalks are exclusively for pedestrian traffic. “The side roads are not meant to be driven on by golf carts.”
Additionally, golf carts are required to have a rear view mirror or two side mirrors. Golf carts that have headlights and brake lights can be operated at night time.
If they don’t have any lights, the driver is restricted to driving it not earlier than one hour after sunrise and no later than one hour prior to sunset.
After registering a golf cart, the driver will receive a copy of the ordinance and get an overview of other details to ensure their safety when operating it.
Tyndall said he has seen at least one accident between a golf cart and a pickup truck while working for the Town of Faison.
“I won’t tell you who won that battle,” he said.” You can do that math yourself, again this is about keeping you safe, keeping you informed. If you got any questions, as always, reach out to us.”
Tyndall wants to encourage the community to reach out to the town with any questions they may have.
“If you have a topic you’d like us to discuss or cover for you that you think might be important to get out to the neighborhood please reach out to us,” Tyndall added.