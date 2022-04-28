KENANSVILLE — As Primary Election Day on May 13 approaches, we have compiled important information provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections:
Individuals who missed the Friday, April 22, deadline may register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, April 28 to May 14, at the early voting site located at 165 Agriculture Dr., Kenansville as follows:
- Thursday, April 28 — Friday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 2 -Friday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, May 9-Friday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Party affiliation changes are not permitted during the one-stop early voting period or on Election Day.
North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day, unless they become eligible after the April 22 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.
Youth who will be 18 years old by the general election on Nov. 8 are eligible to register and vote in the primary.
Registered voters may update an existing registration at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period, although voters may not change their party affiliation during the early voting period.
In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the Nov. 8 general election. Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices. In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of any party that has a primary. Libertarians do not have any primaries this year.
There are three Republican contests for North Carolina appellate courts in the statewide primary. The Democratic candidates for North Carolina appellate courts have no primary opposition, so these offices will not appear on the Democratic primary ballot, and the Democratic nominees will advance to the general election in November.
Duplin County contest dates at a district, county, and municipal level for Primary Elections (May 17), Jul. 26 (if runoff), and General Elections (Nov. 8) are as follows:
- Duplin County Board Of Commissioners District 2
- Duplin County Board Of Commissioners District 3
- Duplin County Board Of Education District 2
- Duplin County Board Of Education District 3
- Duplin County Clerk of Superior Court
- Duplin County Sheriff
Mount Olive voters will go to the polls to elect a Mount Olive Mayor, Mount Olive Commissioner At-Large and a Mount Olive Commissioner for District 2 at the same time and on the same ballot as the primary contests on May 17.
Voters will elect a Duplin Soil And Water Conservation District Supervisor in the Nov. 8 general election.
Sample ballots are available through the State Board of Elections’ Voter Search tool at https://vt.ncsbe.gov. Voters also may check their registration status, Election Day polling place, and additional information about their voting record.
Deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary is May 10. Absentee-by-mail voters can track the status of their ballots from when it’s sent by the county board of elections to when the ballot is received by election officials through BallotTrax.
Absentee-by-mail voters can learn if their ballot cannot be accepted due to missing signature or witness information. If this occurs, the voter may contact the Duplin County Board of Elections for guidance on how to correct the issue. Absentee-by-mail voters can sign up for email, text, and/or voice status updates through BallotTrax at https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter
Blind or visually impaired voters can request, mark, and return an accessible absentee ballot online through a system that is compatible with screen readers and allows for a digital or typed signature. This can be done though the North Carolina Absentee Portal at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home
The public is invited to comment on two new administrative rules that are being proposed to allow specifically permitted individuals to access information that voting system vendors place in escrow as part of the certification process, due to its proprietary and highly sensitive nature, including source codes for voting machines and election management systems and their software.
These rules are designed to ensure that a narrowly defined group of individuals authorized by state law may review this information without risking the disclosure of proprietary information or voting systems features that could be exploited by malicious actors to compromise the integrity of elections.
The comment period ends May 31. Public comment may be made via email at rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov or by mail Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, 6400 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27603-1362