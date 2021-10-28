WARSAW- As we conclude the Q & A series with municipal office candidates, the Duplin Times will be highlighting the towns of Warsaw, Greenevers and Magnolia.
The Town of Warsaw has two commissioner seats up for elections and two candidates running unopposed. Incumbent Russell Eason has filed for re-election to keep his seat as commissioner and Warsaw resident Ebony Wills has filed for the other commissioner seat.
Incumbent A. J. Connors, who currently holds Warsaw’s mayoral seat has filed for re-election. He is also running unopposed.
WARSAW MEET THE CANDIDATES
Q & A with A.J. Connors
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I was born in Sampson County. I attended school in Sampson County, then joined the US Army. I studied at the Y-12 Nuclear Research Center. I received a Bachelor, Masters, and Doctorate of Religious Science from the University of Theology in Illinois. I have been in the ministry for nearly 23 years. I currently serve as Moderator for KEMBA, an association of 48 churches covering five counties. I have been privileged to serve as a substitute teacher in the Duplin County School System for more than 13 years. I have lived in Warsaw since December 2002.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I am nearing the completion of my first term as the Warsaw Mayor. I originally filed for the seat because I was asked by local citizens. I am seeking re-election because, again, I have been asked to continue to serve the Town of Warsaw.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Infrastructure (wastewater and water), which we are currently addressing through grants and low interest loans. Reasonable priced housing is another concern I see. There is a shortage of rental property in Warsaw. Lack of adequate drainage continues to be a major issue.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. With the help of the Board of Commissioners, we have taken on numerous infrastructure improvement projects through grants and low-interest loans. The town has taken on at least five related projects in recent years. Warsaw is currently in the midst of a neighborhood revitalization project to improve some homes. We have made large investments in materials and labor to improve drainage. I anticipate more in the future. NCDOT has been of great help in these matters.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I serve on the Duplin County Airport Commission. I also serve on the Duplin County Juvenile Crime Prevention Board and I am a proud board member of the JSCC Board of Trustees.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I believe in fairness for all people. I genuinely believe that every single individual should be heard. I am committed to continue the work I have begun. I still stand on the same format from which I started, yet I have advanced in knowledge that will be beneficial to Warsaw Township.
Q & A with Russell Eason
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am Russell Eason. I was born and raised in Warsaw. I am self-employed. I clear land and put in driveways/drainage tile. Additionally, I haul rock, dirt, mulch, and similar items. I am 67 years old and have lived in Warsaw my entire life.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I am from Warsaw and have seen it go through good times and bad. I am passionate about our town because it’s a wonderful place and has so much to offer. This is why I am running for town commissioner.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. As with any small town, one of the top priorities is the cleanliness of the town so it’s attractive to prospective businesses and homeowners. Removing structures that are an eye sore is another major concern. Removing unsightly structures gives a way for newer businesses and homes to be built.
Another issue Warsaw faces is the need for continued expansion of our tax base. We need to actively find new companies to move here. This keeps the tax rate lower for the citizens and businesses of the town.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. Removing unsightly structures can be a long-drawn-out process. The property owner may or may not be in a financial position to address the structural issues. If someone just leaves the property, it becomes the town’s responsibility to find the landowner and come to an agreement with them as to what needs to happen. It is often time consuming to find the landowner if they no longer live in the area or if the property owner has passed away. The property is then left to heirs who may not live in the area. It remains a high priority of mine to see continued improvement with this. It will help attract new businesses to increase our tax base and new homes can be built for people moving to Warsaw.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I volunteer any way I can for this town. In the past, I volunteered my equipment and labor to help clear land for the Parks & Recreation Department. I was able to get 250+ loads of dirt donated to the town and volunteered to help spread it. I volunteer to help with fundraising events for the town. I volunteer time and resources to the Duplin County Veterans Memorial Museum in Warsaw, as well.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I’m a firm believer in Warsaw and it’s potential. I want to help this community and its citizens grow. I work hard in Warsaw and for Warsaw because I want to see it reach its full potential. I take time every day to drive around town to see what needs attention and how we can improve the town. So, why should people vote for me? It is because I will work for Warsaw and fight for what is best for the citizens.
Q & A with Ebony Willis
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I am city raised, but grown to country loving. I have lived in Warsaw for over a decade and actively engaged with the community. I taught in Duplin County Schools for 11 years, where my children currently attend Warsaw Elementary School. I am the creative director of the legendary Duplin County CATS Youth/Teen Club & Athletics. I have co-ownership with my family business ventures of which are established in Warsaw and surrounding communities. During my down time I enjoy relaxing on the beach, spending time with my family and friends, cooking, dancing with the Sassy CATS & Divas of DC CATS Youth/Teen Club & Athletics, and serving alongside my church family of St. Peters A.M.E. Church of Warsaw.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I am considered one of the most well known community advocates and change makers in Warsaw. I have been the recipient of many recognitions and awards for my contributions and diligent works. Above all, my philanthropic efforts in the Town of Warsaw are invaluable. Whether it’s providing free food trucks opportunities during the peak of the pandemic, or passing out free food boxes, providing a “Bright Future With Limitless Opportunities” for our youth, or supporting our seasoned generation with everyday living and resources. My service to my community proves that I am “One Heart For All”. I plan to continue my philanthropic legacy by contributing my entire commissioner salary to worthy causes for youth and seniors in my town. I am a distinguished member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and of the Order of Eastern Star. Also, I serve on various boards at the local and state level. I received a Bachelor of Science degree from Shaw University in Computer Information Systems and a graduate degree from Grand Canyon University in Elementary Education and Organizational Leadership with an emphasis on Instructional Technology.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. One of the biggest challenges facing our community is the need for sustainability for our economy, society, and everyday living for our citizens.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. If we desire to grow and sustain our amazing community, and provide a healthy way of living for those of us already here, we must revitalize and build our housing environment to ensure that each person in Warsaw has a proper place to live. I look forward to finding solutions for these challenges with the current commissioner board by utilizing a community development approach — ensuring our neighborhoods are safe, accessible, thriving with equal opportunities, food access, adequate resources, and leveraging town resources and incentives to grow, increase, and sustain everyday living for citizens. Crime and violence continue to be an issue in which our town leaders must be knowledgeable and able to strategize to address the gaps. As a town commissioner board member, I look forward to working alongside the board to be accessible, innovate, and willing to address these issues at their root causes and building a Warsaw where every citizen is afforded opportunities to live and thrive.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. NA
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Over the last decade, I’ve been intricately involved in various projects and initiatives geared toward building, promoting, and unifying our town. I’ve being actively engaged and involved in close partnership with the Town of Warsaw and citizens who are vested in the Town of Warsaw on a number of issues. I have a skillset needed on our town council, and, as a millennial, can offer a much-needed perspective and resources. I’m a proven leader with a track record of getting things done in Warsaw, and I feel confident that I will continue making meaningful connections and influences as a town commissioner on day one. I am “One Heart For All.”
Every attempt has been made to ensure fairness and give everyone a chance to participate.