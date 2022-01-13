KENANSVILLE — North Carolina Farm Bureau announced the names of three Duplin County teachers who earned Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grants.
The awardees are Lois Davey of Wallace Rose Hill High School, Tanya Novakowski and Timothy Mateer, both of Rose Hill Magnolia Elementary School. The teachers were presented the grant checks during the Duplin County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education,” said North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding. “Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector.”
Through the Ag in the Classroom Going Local program, North Carolina Farm Bureau provides agricultural outreach grants to teachers. The grants are valued at up to $500 each.
These grants aid teachers in providing Pre-K to 12th grade students with real-world education and experiences in farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards. County Farm Bureaus play an integral role in providing information regarding the grants and curriculum to teachers.
Private and public school teachers across North Carolina are eligible for “Going Local” grants. Grant submission deadlines for 2022 are April 15 and Nov. 15. For more details about the Ag in the Classroom Going Local program, visit ncagintheclassroom.com.