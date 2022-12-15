WALLACE — Sloan A. Fields, 24, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 5, after a three-hour man hunt. According to a statement posted by the Wallace Police Department, deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and WPD responded to a call for a disturbance outside the House of Raeford plant.

Fields, who is employed at the House of Raeford processing plant, was reported to law enforcement for causing problems outside the facility. According to law enforcement, the suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com