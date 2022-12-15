...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Three-hour man manhunt leads to an injured officer, multiple charges
WALLACE — Sloan A. Fields, 24, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 5, after a three-hour man hunt. According to a statement posted by the Wallace Police Department, deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and WPD responded to a call for a disturbance outside the House of Raeford plant.
Fields, who is employed at the House of Raeford processing plant, was reported to law enforcement for causing problems outside the facility. According to law enforcement, the suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene.
Wallace deputies located the vehicle near the old Rockfish Country Club and the suspect “rammed the officer’s vehicle twice, causing the airbags to deploy and injuring the officer.”
Fields, who then fled the area on foot, was located with the assistance of drones and law enforcement aircraft. He was captured and taken into custody.
The Wallace Police Department charged Fields with the following: Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Felony hit and run, Injury to personal property, Resisting a public officer, Reckless driving to endanger, and driving while license revoked.
“The officer that was involved in this incident has been released from the hospital and is recovering,” said Captain Weston Padgett. “On behalf of the Wallace Police Department, we would like to recognize and thank the following agencies for their assistance: The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, The Wallace Fire Department, NC State Highway Patrol, Duplin County EMS, Pender EMS and Fire Department, and (Southeastern North Carolina Airborne Law Enforcement) SABLE.”