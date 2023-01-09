WALLACE — Starting off the new year with a bang, a late night fight on the 400 block of East Cliff Street in Wallace led to three individuals being transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Jan. 2, authorities say. One arrest has now been made in the case.
“Five people were involved,” Wallace police chief Jimmy Crayton said last week. “An altercation broke out for whatever reason – something to do with narcotics. Actually, I should say a handgun was brandished and then the altercation broke out. During the altercation, a shot was fired.”
A juvenile was struck in the leg by a bullet, Crayton added. He and two others, who were not shot but injured in the fight, were transported to ECU Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. All three were treated and released.
“A Glock 9 millimeter handgun was recovered from the scene, along with one empty shell casing and two magazines,” Crayton said. “We also seized the vehicle that was on the scene. In plain view was what appears to be a sawed off shotgun. It was definitely a shotgun with a pistol grip, but until we get a search warrant for the car and put our hands on it, we won’t really know what it is.”
According to tax records, the home is owned by Duplin Wine Cellars, Inc. Authorities did not implicate anyone from Duplin Wine Cellars in the event, and neighbors say they believe the home is a rental property. Since the car was on private property, a search warrant had to be obtained before authorities can search the vehicle. If it had been on a public road, then police would have been able to search it immediately, Crayton explained.
On Monday, Jan. 9, authorities arrested Elijah Tariq Shepard, 20, of Jacksonville, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. More arrests may be coming in the case as interviews and the investigation continue, Crayton reported.
“There’s no threat to public safety,” Crayton said. “This was not a random act. These people knew each other and things went sideways for whatever reason.”