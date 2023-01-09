WALLACE — Starting off the new year with a bang, a late night fight on the 400 block of East Cliff Street in Wallace led to three individuals being transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Jan. 2, authorities say. One arrest has now been made in the case.

“Five people were involved,” Wallace police chief Jimmy Crayton said last week. “An altercation broke out for whatever reason – something to do with narcotics. Actually, I should say a handgun was brandished and then the altercation broke out. During the altercation, a shot was fired.”