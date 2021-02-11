WARSAW — James Kenan post players Azzariyah Harvey, Tytiana Wilson and Ta’Laizia Newkirk provided the bulk of the heavy moves during its ECC contest with Wallace-Rose Hill last Friday.
The Bulldogs’ main heat came from the hands of Alexis Wilson, mostly on outside shots.
But down the stretch it was Tiger guards Ron’Nyia Joyner and Nora Williams who delivered a 43-37 revenge win.
Williams grabbed the basketball near midcourt and rifled a bullet to Joyner with 29 seconds left on the clock for a key basket, and both guards came through with two free throws in the final minute as JK prevailed.
The win came weeks after the Tigers blew a lead in the final minute against WRH and lost 58-46 in overtime on Jan. 12 in Teachey.
“We switched up with two minutes left, going to a high-post setup with our guards set for a backdoor play,” said JK coach Kenny Williams, whose club won its first close game of the season after three heartbreakers. “We executed somehow during all that.
“Coach (Will) Jeffers takes away anything you want to do.”
The JK post players shut down Emoni Bethea, limiting her to eight points.
“That was big,” Smith said. “You have to get a body or two on her and that can wear you out.”
WRH led 22-20 at halftime. And as good as the fourth quarter was for both teams, the third featured the best action of the night.
Harvey, who knocked down 15 points for WRH, had her way in the paint, while Wilson was answering the call on the other end of the floor.
A Wilson 3-point missile gave WRH the lead with six minutes remaining.
Harvey pushed in another and Wilson came right back with a jumper and then got two free throws after being fouled on a fast break.
Williams and Emma Avent gave JK a 37-35 edge with 1:28 remaining.
“What I was most proud of was how we seemed to learn from the hard lessons we had in similar situations earlier in the season,” Williams said.
“Harvey had a heck of a game and we played well with Tytiana, who was recently inserted into the starting line because she’s willing to do the hard work.”
Both teams entered this week’s action with 2-7 marks.
JK fell to East Duplin 53-16 on Tuesday in a totally forgettable game for them, according to Smith.
Harvey’s nine points against the Panthers were tops for James Kenan.
A day later came a 50-48 last-second loss to Midway.
Williams netted 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Raiders, Harvey 11 points and 12 boards and Joyner added 10 markers.
On Tuesday last week in WRH’s 46-13 win over Spring Creek, Wilson netted 17, Sabrina Batts seven and Iliyah Pearson eight.
The Bulldogs had limited the Gators to four points entering the final quarter of play.
