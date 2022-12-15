WALLACE — Downtown Wallace filled with spectators along Main Street and Highway 117 for the annual Wallace Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10. Organized by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by area businesses, the parade opened with an impressive display of public service with fire departments from Wallace, Union, Chinquapin, Greenacres, Penderlea, and Burgaw. The Grand Marshall arrived on Wallace’s vintage fire truck. Vintage cars and trucks were sprinkled throughout the parade including a vintage tow truck from Kings Mountain, a Chevy Apache from downtown Wallace, and a vintage ambulance from Nine Mile. Newer trucks, cars, and ATVs dressed up for Christmas and pulled floats or paraded in club groups.

Various non-profits, kids clubs, and schools were represented including two Cub Scout Packs, DC Cats, 4K Xtreme Cheer, the East Coast Migrant Head Start Project, and multiple floats of Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldog Cheerleaders. Other floats and decorated vehicles full of candy throwing smiles featured area businesses like The Traveling Gypsy, Urgent Care Express, MoJoe Coffee, and Wells Electric. Costumed Paw Patrol characters waved from a Duplin Library float, and the Grinch made multiple appearances.