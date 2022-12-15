...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming west Thursday night, and seas 6 to 9 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The parade ended with a Smithfield Foods float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus, a sleigh, and eight reindeer in flight.
WALLACE — Downtown Wallace filled with spectators along Main Street and Highway 117 for the annual Wallace Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10. Organized by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by area businesses, the parade opened with an impressive display of public service with fire departments from Wallace, Union, Chinquapin, Greenacres, Penderlea, and Burgaw. The Grand Marshall arrived on Wallace’s vintage fire truck. Vintage cars and trucks were sprinkled throughout the parade including a vintage tow truck from Kings Mountain, a Chevy Apache from downtown Wallace, and a vintage ambulance from Nine Mile. Newer trucks, cars, and ATVs dressed up for Christmas and pulled floats or paraded in club groups.
Various non-profits, kids clubs, and schools were represented including two Cub Scout Packs, DC Cats, 4K Xtreme Cheer, the East Coast Migrant Head Start Project, and multiple floats of Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldog Cheerleaders. Other floats and decorated vehicles full of candy throwing smiles featured area businesses like The Traveling Gypsy, Urgent Care Express, MoJoe Coffee, and Wells Electric. Costumed Paw Patrol characters waved from a Duplin Library float, and the Grinch made multiple appearances.
Sudan Shriners were strongly represented throughout the parade by the Drum and Bugle Corp from Wilmington, Dunn Clowns of Dunn, Tomcats from Lumberton, Keystone Kops from Onslow County, Animated Animals from Johnston County, Outhouse Clan from Whiteville, and the Van Patrol from Jacksonville. Their presence was made possible by generous sponsors including Duplin Winery, Murphy Family Ventures, Padgett Funeral Home, Warsaw Heating, Cooling, and Electric, AC Hall, This Little Pig, James Sprunt Community College, and Wallace Appliance and More.
The parade ended with a Smithfield Foods float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus, a sleigh, and eight reindeer in flight. Parade guests lingered downtown thereafter in Wallace’s boutique shops or in lines to talk to Santa at Santa’s House.