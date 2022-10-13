BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Town Board held a brief meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. Only two people were in attendance along with the Mayor and members of the board.
During the meeting, Police Chief Jamie Rogers said there were no major issues outside of the usual for the month of September. Mayor Hutch Jones asked Rogers if there were issues with counterfeit bills being passed through town as a few had showed up over the past few months. Rogers stated that there was only one reported in the last month.
“We’ve only had one in the last month. We have not seen it anywhere else. The one we got was a hundred, and it was an obvious bill. It wasn’t a professionally made bill. Even if someone didn’t have any training they could tell it wasn’t a real one,” Rogers stated.
Rogers also shared with the board that the Better Beulaville Community Council 5K race was rescheduled to Nov. 5 due to Hurricane Ian.
Amy Suggs with the Department of Commerce finished the draft of the economic development project plan for the town. Interim Town Manager Lori Williams said she should be sending it out to the board for review and then they would be able to discuss and adopt the plan in the November meeting. She also stated that tax bills will be going out by end of the week with a 2% discount for those who pay early. Residents can expect to get those bills via mail.
According to Williams, preliminary numbers came back from the census and there was some concern about the accuracy. The last census showed a population of 1,325 and the new numbers were showing only 1,126. She explained the importance of an accurate census because of reimbursements and funding for the town.
Lastly, Williams gave a review of the Power Bill funds. The NC Department of Transportation notified her that Beulaville is one of 508 municipalities in NC that qualifies for a portion of the 2022 State Aid to Municipalities Highway Fund (Power Bill).
The money must be used to aid the town on projects such as resurfacing, maintaining, repairing, constructing, reconstructing, or widening streets including bridges, drainage, curbs, gutters, planning, construction, and maintenance of bikeways, greenways, or sidewalks within the corporate limits.
Beulaville was awarded $44,000 to be paid out in two payments, one in October and the other in December.
The meeting was then opened up for announcements and board comments.
Commissioner Delmas Highsmith requested to the board that the town’s public announcements be bilingual.
“Maybe when some of the announcements are made, run one in Spanish if possible,” Highsmith requested.
The meeting concluded with Mayor Jones providing information about upcoming events.
On Oct. 31 there is a public trunk or treat being held at Beulaville Baptist Church. The BBCC Community 5K is on Nov. 5, and the Beulaville Christmas Parade is on Dec. 10.