Beulaville Town Hall

Pictured above are Lori Williams, Beulaville’s interim town manager, and Mayor Hutch Jones during the Beulaville town hall meeting.

 Lauren Branch

BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Town Board held a brief meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. Only two people were in attendance along with the Mayor and members of the board.

During the meeting, Police Chief Jamie Rogers said there were no major issues outside of the usual for the month of September. Mayor Hutch Jones asked Rogers if there were issues with counterfeit bills being passed through town as a few had showed up over the past few months. Rogers stated that there was only one reported in the last month.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@ncweeklies.com