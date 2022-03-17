BEULAVILLE — The Town of Beulaville held its monthly town board meeting on March 7. There were 4 non-board members in attendance.
Following the adoption of the agenda, and consent items, the board opened up the meeting to persons wishing to address the board.
The first presenter was the President of the Health Occupation Student Association (HOSA) club from East Duplin High School. He presented the little sharing box program to the board. The club wants to put a box where kids and adults could exchange books at the Beulaville Park and stated the club will keep it stocked at all times. The board approved the request.
There was also a special presentation from Andy Honeycutt and Rodger Sauls of MeterSYS. They presented their business to the board in hopes of gaining their business when it comes to the needed water meter project the town has been discussing for the past several meetings.
Sauls discussed their advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) & metering as a service (MaaS). MeterSYS is a Raleigh-based firm exclusively focused on AMI/smart sensor planning and delivery. They currently work with two other towns in the county: Kenansville and Wallace who have agreements for up to 10 years.
The program offers network management, AMI network failure response support, system performance monitoring, customer usage analysis and trending, work order management, and process flow optimization, inventory and stock planning, warranty management, equipment, and replacement tracking, system training for field and back-office on key AMI software and processes, and data enhancements, clean-up standardization, and third party interface support.
If the town decides to work with MeterSYS, the first step would be for the company to do an inventory of the town’s water system. They will then a service contractor will present a comprehensive plan that they think would be best for the town. Sauls believes that they can do the project fairly quickly presenting a plan by May, and by September 2022, it could potentially become a fully automated system meaning all meters will be updated and the radio read system will be fully functional.
Commissioner Kenny Whaley asked what the life expectancy of the meters were, and how expensive it the process is.
“We will find the best solution for you. In this industry the cheapest solution is not the best,” Sauls responded.
He also explained that the system is expected to last about 15 years. The transmitter will be at placed at every home and business meter. It will read four times a day and send a report to the town the following day for all reads the day before and previous days before that. There is also a customer portal option where the residents could keep track of their usage via the internet or their mobile devices. Sauls explained that usually only about 20-25% of residents will actually log into the portal on average, and sometimes that service can get pricey for the number of people that will actually utilize it.
The cost of the meters is around $275 per meter, and the bidding process will cost around $8,500 for the 45 to 90-day bidding process. There was some concern about the price of bidding by the board. Town clerk and finance officer, Lori Williams, also mentioned that there was a second company that was interested in bidding. The board decided to not move forward with the bidding until another quote was submitted.
In other business, the board discussed:
- The public works department has added “no trucks” signs in town. The signs are located on W. Bostic Street behind IGA. The signs were added due to issues with 18-wheelers traveling on the back roads instead of the main highway.
- Captain Turner of the Beulaville Police Department went to a two-week instructor training, and he is now a certified trainer.
“It’s a hard strenuous training, so I appreciate him for that,” Chief Jamie Rogers stated. The department can do training in-house as well as host training that officers from other towns can attend. The officers are required to do 24 hours of continuing education training each year, but Chief Rogers requires his officers to do 30.
- Ricky Ward, Cornerstone Townhomes developer, asked the town if they were interested in overseeing the HOA at the townhouses. He sent over a 50-page report. If the town agreed, they would be responsible for collecting dues, doing upkeep, just to name a few. Williams forwarded the information to the town attorney. They both agreed that they did not think it was a good idea, but they presented the information to the board. The board unanimously agreed to deny the request.
“I can think of no conceivable reason why you would want to do it,” stated Justin Hunter, town manager. “No tangible benefits,” he continued.
Before the board ended the public meeting to enter into a closed session, Williams announced The Beulaville Chamber of Commerce would hold its
- annual banquet on Tuesday, April 12.