Town of Beulaville receives second proposal for water/sewer system

BEULAVILLE — Bret Dickerson, Adam Montgomery, Jeremy Hayes, and Oscar Pace from Water Works of NC were in attendance at the April’s town hall meeting. The team of four were also representing their distribution partner, Muller Water Products. These two companies work with towns to create advanced water meter systems that help the flow of production.
If the town decides to use Water Works as their contractor, they would have the ability to not only read water meters from the office, but to also connect and disconnect water, listen for leaks, flush the system, and give someone who is moving their last water bill on the spot instead of waiting until the next read cycle to forward a bill to their new address, and all of this can be done from the town hall office.
This could potentially save the town around $34,000 per year in “cut-off runs,” which is the process of physically sending a truck and public works staff members out to a location to cut a resident’s water on or off.
According to Dickerson, the project would cost the town approximately $293,000, and it would include the installation and replacement of every meter, the software, and three days of training. The process would take about three months to complete for acceptance of the bid. Water Works was the second company to present a proposal to the town, in March the town received a proposal from MeterSys. Town Clerk, Lori Williams, said there may be one additional company to present a proposal in the following months.
In other business, Williams made a few announcements to the board that included the following:
• The town is down to two people in the Public Works Department after the town recently lost two employees. An advertisement about the town’s open positions has been posted in the newspaper, on Facebook, and on several other job posting locations. Those interested in employment can also contact the town of Beulaville for more information.
• There was a scheduled public hearing to begin at 7 p.m., in the middle of the town hall meeting that would have focused on the town’s annual budget, but it was closed out due to a lack of public attendance.
• The CERRI project has been a topic of discussion for several months. Due to negative COVID effects on various townships, the state has given town boards the opportunity to apply for grant funding through the American Rescue Fund. The town has had several improvement projects on its list for many years. The CERRI team created to help brainstorm projects to help the town further its goals, has been working on a long-term comprehensive plan and will be presenting it to the board soon.
A local religious organization, Emerge Ministries, submitted a request for a $500 donation to help with a 4th of July function that they held in the town of Beulaville.
Commissioner Gene Wickline bought up his concerns about crossing the line between church and state. They unanimously decided not to donate funds, but they did decide that they would help in other ways, such as providing police officers to help with traffic again this year if the event was held in Beulaville.
McDavid Associates, an engineering firm who is helping the town move forward with the water/sewer projects, sent a request for the town to adopt four separate resolutions as follows:
1. The first resolution to authorize the Asset Inventory & Assessment grant application for the sewer system (automatic meter reader system).
2. The second resolution to authorize the application for the sewer system construction work.
3. The third resolution to authorize the AIA application for the water system.
4. The fourth resolution to authorize the application for the water system construction work.
All four resolutions were voted on by the Board and approved unanimously.
When it was time for comments, Commissioner Wickline asked if the town received a resident’s request to make a proclamation recognizing Tourette Syndrome Awareness. After a short discussion, the board decided to table it and put it on the docket for May’s meeting where they will make a decision.
Commissioner Delmas Highsmith asked Williams for an update on the progression of fixing the town’s park which had previously suffered damage due to weather. Williams said a new swing seat was ordered, and several other repairs and improvements were in the making.
The next town board meeting will be Monday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 910-298-4647.