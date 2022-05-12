BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Town Board held its monthly meeting at the Town Hall building on Monday, May 2 at 6:30 pm. There were four in attendance along with the members of the Board.
At the beginning of the meeting, resident Pamela Owens spoke her concerns about not feeling safe at home due to low outdoor lighting.
“I moved here last July and bought a house over at Cornerstone Village. The city officers drive through often, but it’s just so dark out there. I have asked for security lights several times, but I can’t get the owner to put them up,” said Owens.
She also explained that there is not enough parking either. Residents are only given one parking spot, and there are only two additional parking spots on each side for all the residents to share for their guests.
Mayor Hutch Jones stated that the town would evaluate whether or not the street lights provided by the town are sufficient enough for the area. Interim Town Manager Lori Williams stated that she had asked Police Chief Jamie Rogers to evaluate it during their night shift. The Board suggested Owens speak with her HOA board about the parking.
Following public comments, Chief Rogers gave updates from his department.
“There were a lot of domestic or business crimes like shoplifting and employees stealing from cash boxes. That kind of stuff,” said Chief Rogers. “Cameras and good management helps us fix that and take care of folks.”
The Board bought up to Rogers attention that there had been several animal complaints during the month of April. Rogers explained that in those types of situations people should call 911. He explained that people usually call the town hall, but when people call 911 first, they get a time stamp and record of the complaint so the incident is registered regardless. For further clarification on the best procedure contact the Beulaville Police Department at 910-298-5360.
Williams provided the following updates:
Every new water customer will receive a welcome packet from the town including some of the ordinances.
Williams reviewed a resolution to purchase a property on Lyman Road. The resolution would give the mayor and interim town manager the authority to sign the resolution to purchase the land. The resolution was approved unanimously by the board. The land will be purchased at $5,200 per acre. The town has yet to decide exactly what they want to do with the land, but they plan to use it for economic development according to Williams.
Williams stated that it’s time to renew the Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department contract. The contract has been submitted to the fire department and its board for a three-year contract to expire in May 2025 with a proposed starting budget of $65,000 and an annual $5,000 increase. The budget would provide the following:
• $65,000 for general support for the first year (2022-2023)
• $70,000 for general support for the second year (2023-2024)
• $75,000 for general support for the third year (2024-25)
• $2,000 annually for fire hydrant testing (separate from general fund)
Resident, Benny Sharpe, who owns property across from Bojangles in Beulaville reached out to the board to let them know he wants to develop his property. Williams explained that it is on hold for the moment due to issues with sewage.
They are looking into grants to help pay for the needed lift station to help pump sewage to the waste water plant. The lift station is expected to cost at least $350,000. The board discussed whose responsibility it would be to take care of the bill.
The upcoming trash pickup day is May 23, and trash can delivery will begin May 5 .
Lastly, Mayor Jones mentioned that there is still $20,000 to $25,000 of unused American Rescue Plan Relief Fund and Cares Act Fund money. Since the town has taken care of all financial duties, Mayor Jones suggested giving a one-time COVID relief bonus of $1,500 to full time employees and $250 for part time employees. There are currently 11 full-time and four part-time employees. The proposal was approved by the board.
“I think this is unprecedented times with inflation where it is now. I think it’s a good gesture myself. It’ll help offset some of those expenses like gas and food and other things like that. That’s my take on it,” explained Commissioner Gene Wickline.