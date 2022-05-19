GREENEVERS — After public comment at the Greenevers Town Board meeting, on May 2, Trey Gurley from McDavid Associates informed the Board that the town of Greenevers was placed on the North Carolina distressed list. Towns who are placed in the distressed list qualify to apply for special funding to help address aging and or underfunded water and sewer infrastructures. Gurley reported that the town is required to complete an asset and inventory study of the water and sewer system.
The study would help them make a 10-year projection plan of the needed updates to the water and sewer systems. I would also help them be prepared to address any future problems.
Approximately $77 billion was set aside for asset and inventory studies to assess operations and maintenance for towns across the state and to implement a plan to fund the updates moving forward.
McDavid Associates is the consulting firm based out of Goldsboro that will provide the study for Greenevers. Last year the town put in an application to the Division of Water Infrastructure and was awarded $131,000 for a water study and over $261,000 for a sewer study.
One resident, Audrey Bryant, asked is that would be an additional charge. Gurley responded by letting her know that the money would be grant-funded, and it would not cost the town and the residents any additional money.
Following that discussion, Ben Jones, from the Adams Company spoke about the Community Development Block Grant — Neighborhood Revitalization. The town was approved through this grant to reconstruct and/or build five houses in the community. Two of the main requirements an occupant has to meet are owning the house in which they live in and they must meet the financial requirements. They will also have to verify income through a third party source and sign waivers to participate.
Mayor Diane Brown said that some people are no longer on the list due to a resident moving out of the house and another selling their home. She asked Jones what they would need to do to get two new homes approved to replace them. Jones explained that they might have to do application amendments, and told them he would get back to them with more details. Jones also explained, after a question about mobile home eligibility was brought up, that he is going to send the town more information on that topic as well, but he believed that it was a possibility. $750,000 was set aside for CDBG-NR project.
Dick Hails, adjunct professor for the planning school at UNC-Chapel Hill gave updates on the comprehensive plan project. The school is working with 10 towns around the state to create and/or update the towns’ current improvement plans. Each of the ten towns is required to go through this process by the state. The map Hails provided suggested that the area near J’s Mini Mart and Dollar General would be the best area of town for commercial and banking services development. The plan and map were created based after receiving 25 surveys filled out by the community, an open house, and discussions with the town Board. The completion date for the comprehensive plan is July 1.
Mayor Brown asked if the plan could be amended after July 1. Hail confirmed that it could. He also spoke about the main goal to keep in mind during the process is to think about what they (the town and community) do and do not want to develop due to high residential areas or potentially high-risk flood areas. The goals that are going to be the focus of the plan are access to amenities, safety and security, access to municipal services, ample and affordable housing, and a well-engaged and tight-knit community.
In the last meeting, creating a new leak adjustment policy was discussed due to a customer having a water bill over $4,000 due to a leak. The resident’s normal bills usually ran between $50-$60 a month, so the town wanted to come up with a leak policy for special situations like that. They reached out to other towns to see what their policies were. After some discussion, they realized that there was a policy in place for water and sewer leaks, but not one for water only. The board voted unanimously to mimic Wallace policy.
The town plans to update the old firehouse located in front of the town hall building. There had been previous discussions, but it was put on hold because they had a lot of other things to take precedence. The town decided to fix all of the broken windows but decided against replacing any windows that were not broken and in good shape. They are also renovating the bathroom and getting new flooring and painting. Not having enough space at the town hall for meetings is the main reason they have been holding board meetings at the community center, so after the remodel, the old firehouse will be the new meeting space. These adjustments are a part of phase one of the project, and there is no timeline or set budget as of yet.