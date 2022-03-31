MAGNOLIA — The Town of Magnolia held the monthly town hall meeting on Monday, March 14. Attendance was up at this month’s meeting due to the town’s water and sewer being the main topic of the discussion.
Like most towns in the county, Magnolia has been in dire need of getting work done on the water and sewer lines. The town has been applying for grants to do some updates such as putting in new water and sewer lines in Magnolia Mobile Home Park, a project they expect to complete by April. The project began in 2017 and it has costs around $900,000 to complete. The residents of that community were using town water and didn’t have any sewer which can become a major problem over time. Without the sewer lines, residents are in danger of having their septic tanks fill up which can cost an average of $320 each pump out, and if the tank collapses, a whole new tank would be required. This is one of many projects the town hopes to complete.
“If you keep it the way it is now where you have septic tanks you always run into problems where they get stopped up, they overload, they pollute the environment when they get overloaded. Whereas if they put the sewer lines in, it’s contained. We know if there’s a problem. You can’t trace it with all the different people that have those,” said Town Manager Kimberly Miles.
The latest project on the town’s docket is installing a camera system into the sewer lines. According to Miles, a lot of larger towns already have this technology, but it can often be too pricey for smaller towns. She further explained that the state opened up grants for smaller towns to be able to work on such projects. This is how they were able to fund the mobile home sewer project. They plan to apply for a grant to also get funding for the camera system.
McDavid Associates Inc., a company that provides engineering, planning, and land surveying services, has been actively helping the town to find funding. Joseph McKemey, Project Engineer, was at the meeting giving updates. He plans to bring a list of grants that the town may be eligible for to next month’s meeting.
If funding is approved, the town will be able to get the camera system which would allow them to see every sewer line even the old ones. It would also help them to stay on top of issues with the line due to their 24-hour access to the camera system. The public works staff would be able to see issues without ever going into the ground, and they would be able to catch problems in the early stages.
Town Clerk, Emma Brinson also discussed an automated reader program for the water system. These would help the town’s meter readers be able to read the meters without having to physically go to each meter to read them. During the meeting, there were a lot of complaints from residents about the price of their sewer bills. Brinson explained that although there is no way to read the sewage, there is a system in place to calculate the sewer bill based on how much water is being used each month. She also explained that sewer costs more than water.
Several members of the town board and town administration explained that they are doing all that they can to make the town better.
“There’s a lot of different grants out there that we are willing to apply for to try to do better for the town. If the money is there, we’ll apply for all of them just to see what we can get out of it to help the town,” explained Miles.