ROSE HILL — Members of the Rose Hill Board of Commissioners held a brief meeting for the month of November, during which the Board moved to approve the appointment of Ralph Clark as the interim town administrator, finance officer, and planning administrator.

By law, each local government and public authority shall, at all times, have a finance officer appointed by the local government, public authority, or designated official to hold office at the pleasure of the appointing board or official. Clark was appointed to serve after the resignation of former Town Administrator John Bauer, whose last day of employment with the town was Nov. 11. Clark’s first day was Nov. 16.