ROSE HILL — The Town of Rose Hill recently held its monthly town board meeting and a public hearing, in which 19 citizens participated.
During the public hearing, Mayor Sue Bowden opened up a discussion about the leasing space of two water tanks to Eastern Carolina Broadband (ECB).
The internet provider is new to Duplin County and has expanded to areas such as Magnolia, Beulaville, and the Duplin County side of Mount Olive. In a unanimous 5-0 vote, ECB was approved to lease two locations on a 10-year lease. The town will receive $250 per tank each year along with the ability to receive free internet service.
“If the signal is strong enough, yes”, Bauer stated,” after Commissioner Ross Powell asked if the town would receive free internet service. He went on to explain that the town currently had sufficient service, but the Public Works Department and Wastewater Treatment Plant did not.
Town Administrator John Bauer stated that the leasing of space by ECB on the two water tanks, one at 522 Brices Store Road and at 331 Sixth Street right off Hwy 117, was for economic development/community development to help rural areas with internet service that is not currently available to them. More information to come.
Town Clerk, Angela Smith, administered the Oaths of Office to Mayor-Elect Sue Bowden, Commissioner Elect Marsha Whaley, and Commissioner Elect Ross Powell. Town administrator, John Bauer was honored with a plaque recognizing him for 50 years of public service to the town.
A Rose Hill resident, Reid Fussell, went before the board to voice a complaint about an area in town where he believes the stop sign is not clearly visible.
He believes it is unsafe for the residents of the town. It was confirmed that the public works director (PWD) is aware that there are areas of overgrowth that need to be trimmed to make some signs in town more visible. Bauer stated that he and the PWD had been through town making notes on those areas.
Additionally at the meeting, reports were given by the administrator, the police department, and the public works department. The 2022 budget calendar was also approved in a 5-0 vote.
