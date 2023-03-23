WALLACE — The Wallace Town Council swore-in Mayor Pro-Tem Francisco Rivas-Diaz, and new councilwoman Tasha Herring-Redd, during the March Town Council Meeting.
Rivas-Diaz is the first Hispanic mayor pro-tem in Wallace.
He was selected by the town council to fill the position left by the late Wannetta Carlton.
“Although the position was held by the late Wannetta Carlton my term is separate from hers,” Rivas-Diaz explained. “I will be running for re-election this November.”
Rivas-Diaz said he is honored to serve his community.
The new mayor pro-tem is known for efforts to make a difference in the community and advocating to bridge the gap between education, economic well-being and better access to health for the Hispanic community.
Rivas-Diaz has served in the Wallace Town Council since 2019 and Governor Roy Cooper’s Hispanic/Latino Affairs Advisory Council since 2017. He also serves on the ECU Health Duplin Hospital Director’s Council.
Herring-Redd, currently serves in the Duplin County Planning Board and the Wallace Historic Women’s Club Commission.
Herring-Redd, currently serves as the 2023 Carolina Strawberry Festival chairperson and is employed with the Pender County Planning and Community Development Department.
Born and raised in Wallace, N.C., Herring-Redd started her career with the town in 1997 as a utility billing clerk. The avid volunteer also served in the Board of Wallace Women’s Club and is the proud mother of four.